78-year-old man makes history and graduates as a doctor

The story of a man who at the age of 78 became a professional doctor has gone around the world.

He began his studies more than half a century ago in Panama and concluded them in Argentina, where he now lives.

It is an example for all those who think that it is not worth studying a university career as an older adult.

Throughout life there are many goals to meet but many times they are postponed due to lack of time. Although it sounds hackneyed, in reality everything is possible when there is the willingness and the necessary effort. As an example, a man managed to graduate as a doctor at 78 years of age. Now his story is an example for everyone else.

A profession in which you never stop learning

About, Medicine career is the most extensive that exists and many recommend that time should not be wasted. The general part consists of six years and in some universities it can last up to seven. But in addition, all postgraduate studies must be considered as master’s degrees or a specialty.

Although beyond the studies with official validity, it is a career that never ends. It is necessary to continue training periodically to learn about the different innovations that appear in the world.

With this in mind, the reading scientific articles it is an indispensable part for any doctor regardless of whether he has years of experience or is a recent graduate.

On the other hand, another fundamental characteristic is the perseverance. Throughout the training there are multiple adversities and barriers. The important thing is to have enough strength to overcome everyone and get ahead.

It is never too late to study medicine and fulfill personal dreams

In this vein, the history of a man who managed to become a doctor at the age of 78 has been around the world. It is not only about age but about the whole context to understand that his achievement is an example for anyone.

His name is Jorge Antonio and he was born in Panama where he began studying Medicine but had to interrupt it due to the political conflicts in the nation. As a solution, he had to emigrate and his life paths took him to Argentina where he had to start from scratch.

In order to survive, he worked as a mason and brick cutter. Despite receiving a small salary, he never gave up and always saw things with optimism.

What he says is that to get to his job he had to travel two hours there and two hours back. They were almost 50 years of activities without rest and although he does not regret what he did, deep down he always had the concern to finish his medical studies.

Due to all of the above, he decided to enroll in the National University of Cordoba (UNC) in Argentina. Many told him that it was the wrong idea because he was already an elderly man, but nothing stopped him from continuing.

His impetus served him to enter the institution and, most importantly, continue until the end. Finally, At the age of 78, he managed to become a professional doctor. and when he received the title that endorses it, he sent a message to all young people and people in general.

It directly points out that It is never too late to fulfill personal dreams. He also said that there are always adversities and people who will say that there are impossible things, but what really matters is the inner voice. When you have enough determination and commitment, anything can be achieved.