8-a-side football, Totti “buys” Cerci but that’s not enough: incredible mistake on penalty!

ROME – Yesterday morning he was at Fuksas’ lantern for the presentation of its new agreement with Digitalbits, in the evening instead he put his shoes back on to play with his team in the 8-a-side football championship. Francis Totti he is always in good shape and still has fun on the pitch with many former players like Mattia Romondini, Davide Moscardelli but not only. The new acquisition of the Totti Sporting Club is Alessio Look for it, a striker who grew up in Rome and who even in the Giallorossi had managed to play side by side with the former Giallorossi number ten. A long career in Serie A and beyond (he also played at Atletico Madrid) without be able to demonstrate its full potential, Cerci after an interlude at Arezzo in Serie C at the age of thirty-four decided to hang up his boots. At least the professional ones. Now he has fun with his friend Totti and yesterday he too challenged the Doria 10 Esport on the tenth day of the championship.