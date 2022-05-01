8 actors who have the same last name but are not related

The cinema is full of recognized families, although this is not always the case. Review the list of celebrities who, although it seems, are not relatives.

Through the screen of film and television, we have seen dozens of brothers, parents and children or complete families of artists. Many times, talent runs in the blood and everyone manages to rise to fame and become figures in the industry. But so many others celebrities bear the same last name only by coincidence. Review in Spoiler the names of 8 celebrities that are very similar but have nothing to do with each other.

+ Actors who share a last name and are not family

-Michael Keaton and Diane Keaton

Iconic roles made of Michael Keaton a renowned actor, even winner of a Golden Globe. With enormous experience in superhero franchises with roles such as Batman or the Vulture in spider-man, became one of the most popular in the industry. However, his real name is Michael John Douglas and he opted for a stage name that distinguishes him from the famous Michael Kirk Danielovitch, whose stage name is michael douglas. It is for this reason that it has nothing to do with Diane Keaton.

– Dwayne Johnson and Dakota Johnson

Although we know him under the nickname rockyour real name is Dwayne Douglas Johnson. Throughout his career, he has proven to be an important professional wrestler, as well as one of the public’s favorite entertainers. His last name matches that of Dakota Mayi Johnsonwho is popularly known for her role as Anastasia in the trilogy of Fifty Shades. Although both share the end of their name, in reality, they are not related at all.

-Demi Moore and Mandy Moore

Amanda Leigh “Mandy” Moore She is one of the most popular artists of the last time. She performed as a singer, she starred in classics like A Walk to Remembershe put herself in Rapunzel’s skin to Tangled and today is a figure of NBC with his main role in This Is Us. His important trajectory could easily be a family thing. However, it is not related to Demi Mooresince the actress of Ghost it’s actually called Demetria Gene Guynes.

-Michael Jordan and Michael B. Jordan

Although Michael Jeffrey Jordan is considered the best basketball player of all time, he also had his experience in cinema when in 1996 he starred in spacejam, the Warner Bros. movie that he shared with animated characters like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck. His name is very similar to Michael Bakari Jordanthe actor who participated in Black Panther Y believe. Anyway, it is a coincidence.