8 Actors who were not well received by the people and had to leave their projects

Just days after Will Ferrell’s involvement in the film was announced in 2016, the actor’s representative released a statement stating that Ferrell would not be in the film. The announcement followed public backlash, including from the former president’s daughter, Patti Davis.

In a public letter to Ferrell, he wrote: “I saw fear come into the eyes of my father, a man who was never afraid of anything. I heard his voice tremble as he stood in the room saying, ‘I don’t know. where am I,'” Davis wrote in a public letter. “There was laughter in those years,” he went on, “but there was never any humor.”

“The script of reagan it is one of several scripts that have been proposed to Will Ferrell and that he has considered. Although it is not at all an ‘Alzheimer’s comedy’ as has been suggested, Mr. Ferrell will not be doing this project,” Ferrell’s representative clarified for Page Six. Now, the role will be played by Dennis Quaid.