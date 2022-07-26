8 Actors who were not well received by the people and had to leave their projects
Sometimes Hollywood does care what we think.
Undoubtedly, the poor choice of actors and the public reaction that it entails is not a novelty in Hollywood. Most of the time, they barely care and move on with their decisions. In many others, after the release of a movie, poor casting choices end up becoming iconic performances…
…but not on these eight occasions. In the following examples, Hollywood decided to heed the reactions and make changes.
1.
Scarlett Johansson had to give up Rug and Tug due to the rejection of the LGBTQ+ community.
two.
Will Ferrell was cast to play an aged version of Ronald Reagan in the upcoming movie reagan, but he resigned due to public reactions, including from the former president’s daughter.
3.
Zendaya retired from Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B due to the film’s production values and was replaced by Alexandra Shipp.
Four.
Sacha Baron Cohen resigned from Bohemian Rhapsody partly due to the reaction of the remaining members of Queen.
5.
Leonardo DiCaprio quit the movie Berserker of Mel Gibson after his infamous racist speech was leaked online.
6.
Ed Skrein had to withdraw from the reboot of hell boy due to allegations of whitewashing.
7.
Johnny Depp was removed from the franchise fantastic animals following the accusation of domestic abuse by Amber Heard.
8.
Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian (and, indeed, the entire Star Wars universe) after posting hateful comments online.
This post was translated from English.