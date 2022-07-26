Entertainment

8 Actors who were not well received by the people and had to leave their projects

Sometimes Hollywood does care what we think.

Undoubtedly, the poor choice of actors and the public reaction that it entails is not a novelty in Hollywood. Most of the time, they barely care and move on with their decisions. In many others, after the release of a movie, poor casting choices end up becoming iconic performances…

…but not on these eight occasions. In the following examples, Hollywood decided to heed the reactions and make changes.

1.

Scarlett Johansson had to give up Rug and Tug due to the rejection of the LGBTQ+ community.

In 2018, Scarlett Johansson was chosen to play the role of Dante “Tex” Gill, a transgender man. While casting a straight cis woman to play the role of a trans man isn’t new to Hollywood, fans expected better from Scar Jo.

After trans rights activists and LGBTQ+ fans protested the decision, Scar Jo withdrew from the project. In a statement to Out, she said: “I understand why many people feel that Dante ‘Tex’ Gill should be played by a transgender person.”

two.

Will Ferrell was cast to play an aged version of Ronald Reagan in the upcoming movie reagan, but he resigned due to public reactions, including from the former president’s daughter.

Just days after Will Ferrell’s involvement in the film was announced in 2016, the actor’s representative released a statement stating that Ferrell would not be in the film. The announcement followed public backlash, including from the former president’s daughter, Patti Davis.

In a public letter to Ferrell, he wrote: “I saw fear come into the eyes of my father, a man who was never afraid of anything. I heard his voice tremble as he stood in the room saying, ‘I don’t know. where am I,'” Davis wrote in a public letter. “There was laughter in those years,” he went on, “but there was never any humor.”

“The script of reagan it is one of several scripts that have been proposed to Will Ferrell and that he has considered. Although it is not at all an ‘Alzheimer’s comedy’ as has been suggested, Mr. Ferrell will not be doing this project,” Ferrell’s representative clarified for Page Six. Now, the role will be played by Dennis Quaid.

3.

Zendaya retired from Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B due to the film’s production values ​​and was replaced by Alexandra Shipp.

In 2014, Zendaya stepped down from being the lead in Aaliyah: The princess of R&B, because the family of the late singer did not like the biopic. “I tried my best to contact the family on my own, and I wrote a letter, but I couldn’t do it, so I didn’t feel morally right to go ahead with the project,” Zendaya explained. The role was left to Alexandra Shipp.

Four.

Sacha Baron Cohen resigned from Bohemian Rhapsody partly due to the reaction of the remaining members of Queen.

Initially, when the film was announced in 2010, Sacha Baron Cohen was signed to play the role of Freddie Mercury in the biopic of the late Queen singer. In 2013, the film suffered badly when Cohen stepped down from it.

According to the actor Borat, the band members wanted a better adapted version for the script. “A band member, I won’t say who, said, ‘This is a great movie because something amazing happens in the middle of the movie.’ I ask, ‘What happens in the middle of the movie?’ He replies, ‘Freddie go dead[…] We see how the band evolves and moves on’. And I said, ‘Look, nobody is going to watch a movie where the main character dies of AIDS and then goes on to find out [lo que pasa con la banda]”, explained Cohen, indicating the reason for his departure from the project. Baron Cohen was replaced by Rami Malek for the role, for which he won an Oscar.

5.

Leonardo DiCaprio quit the movie Berserker of Mel Gibson after his infamous racist speech was leaked online.

In 2010, Leo DiCaprio was going to star in Mel Gibson’s Viking epic, Berserker. Leo left the project after Gibson’s infamous racist statement that ended his career was leaked online. No news about the project has been released yet.

6.

Ed Skrein had to withdraw from the reboot of hell boy due to allegations of whitewashing.

Hollywood definitely has a reputation for whitewashing Asian characters and promoting harmful stereotypes. It was not surprising that Ed Skrein was hired to play a Japanese character, Benjamin Daimio, in the reboot of hell boy. As the film was based on a Japanese comic, fans of the original comics did not accept the poor casting choice and Skrein had to leave the role. issued a statement On twitter in 2017 that said: “The representation of ethnic diversity is important, especially for me, since my family is of mixed origin. It is our responsibility to make moral decisions in difficult times and to make way for inclusion. I hope that one day these discussions are less necessary and that we can help make equitable representation in the arts a reality.

7.

Johnny Depp was removed from the franchise fantastic animals following the accusation of domestic abuse by Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp made a cameo appearance in the 2016 film Fantastic beasts and where to find them and everything indicated that he would have an important role in the sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. This happened at the time that Amber Heard obtained a restraining order against Depp after claiming that the actor had physically and verbally abused her during their marriage. Depp was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen for the role of Grindelwald.

8.

Gina Carano was fired from The Mandalorian (and, indeed, the entire Star Wars universe) after posting hateful comments online.

After being part of dead pool Y The Mandalorian, Gina Carano caught everyone’s attention for all the wrong reasons. In February 2021, she made a troubling statement online in which she compared US politics to the Holocaust. She has also made public statements against trans people. After making these statements, a LucasFilm spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that “Gina Carano is no longer an employee of LucasFilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. It should be noted that her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.

This post was translated from English.

