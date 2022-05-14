8 African countries in which Rihanna plans to launch her luxury products Fenty Beauty

American singer Rihanna took the fashion world by storm in 2017 with the launch of her luxury beauty and skincare brand Fenty Beauty.

She has since amassed a vast fortune through this venture, boosting her net worth to $1.7 billion according to Forbes.

Over the years, luxury beauty products have been sold everywhere else except on the African continent. And it’s not an omission the singer and beauty entrepreneur has overlooked. Well, it turns out she’s finally ready to rectify that.

Earlier this week, it announced that the products would be launched in the following countries later this month: Nigeria, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Namibia and Zambia.

The planned launch was also announced on Fenty Beauty’s official Instagram account, with a statement that read, “The wait is finally over! !! AFRICA, we are coming!” continues the message. “Who’s ready? ! We worked hard to make this happen! We will be available at local retailers in Nigeria, South Africa, Kenya, Namibia, Botswana, Ghana, Zambia and Zimbabwe from May 27!”

It’s clearly a strategic expansion move by the beauty brand that prides itself on offering matching product lines for different skin tones and body types.

It should be noted that the African continent has a vibrant fashion scene, thanks to the high fashion sense of its people. Africa’s young demographics also represent a huge market with endless demand for the latest beauty products. It’s no wonder data from Euromonitor International shows that the continent’s fashion and beauty industry is valued at over $31 billion.

Rihanna is now looking to tap into that demand. And there is every reason to believe that the products will sell. After all, celebrity is wildly popular in African countries, with millions of fans who will be swayed by the clientele.

Fenty Beauty products will surely compete with local and international beauty brands.