8 amazing things you can do in the Metaverse

Inside these virtual worlds no physical limitationsthis gives us endless possible activities, which we can do within them.

Here are 8 examples that I am sure you will you will be amazed.

Visit other times

Within the Metaverse you can visit any city or place you want. of course it will be a replica of the physical worldbut unlike this one, you will be able to choose any era you want (as long as it is available).

Can you imagine walking through Mexico City during the revolution, Italy during the Renaissance, or Egypt when the pyramids were being built?

Star in your favorite movies

Watching movies on Netflix will be a thing of the past. In the Metaverse, you can live your favorite stories as if you were therebeing an active part of everything that happens.

get ready to occupy the shoes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Anne Hathaway, the Rock, Salma Hayek or your favorite actress, or actor.

travel through outer space

As much as we want it, it is not yet possible to travel through outer space. Luckily, in the Metaverse, you can board a ship and live the experience of crossing the stratosphere, to travel through the solar system.

You can see the red planet, the rings of Saturn, the huge storm of Jupiter, Neptune landing and even go much further.

See your favorite artists (even if they have already died)

Is there an artist you regret not seeing live? The Metaverse has a solution for you. In it you can see your favorite artists, even if they are no longer alive.

If that’s not enough, you can do it from the stage and watch the crowd sing along to your favorite song.

To fly

In the Metaverse there are no physical limits, so you will be able to do things that in our physical reality are impossible to do.

One of the ones you might be most excited about is flying over your favorite cities and regions, just like superman would.

Witness historical events

We have all seen different historical events, in the news and documentaries. But without any doubt doesn’t compare to being therewhile they happen.

In the Metaverse you will see, in the front rowthe fall of the Berlin Wall, the arrival of Hernán Cortés in Tenochtitlan, being present at the Last Supper or witnessing the moment when man first landed on the moon.

fight for the whole world

In the Metaverse, the world will become a battlefieldwhere you will fight for different objectives (if you so choose).

Your favorite places in your city and the world, they will be filled with players who will barricade themselves in buildings and create groups, while planning the next ambush, for the enemy.

This is only a small sampleof everything you can do in the virtual worlds of the Metaverse.

Amazing, right? What would you like to do yourself?

Spoiler alert: If you can imagine it, you can do it, in the virtual worlds of the Metaverse.

