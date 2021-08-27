8 applications in danger

The dangerous Joker malware is back, one of the most harmful to our mobile devices. Red alert, in particular, for those traveling on Android.

In card games its meaning is ambivalent. In cinema, numerous films have described him at first as a madman, later almost as an anti-hero. But the Joker was never an anti-hero. Not even in the superb performances of Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix. That name is associated with madness, delirium, the desire to subvert the pre-established order of the world by pitting people against each other. Perhaps this is why, in the IT sector, the name Joker has been attributed to a malware. One of the worst.

Joker has just returned to appear on the net these days, just like the laughing face of the Joker appears on the playing cards of an upside-down deck. Involved are all our mobile devices, especially those that respond to the Android operating system. The security researchers of Quick Heal Security Lab are sounding the alarm, inviting users to pay attention to some of their applications. The Joker’s evil smile may be hiding right in there.

Loading... Advertisements

Joker malware returns: all applications in danger

Already in 2017, the dangerous malware had appeared, forcing industry experts to adapt security systems. To add to the dose, the presence of some malicious applications, able to invalidate the controls of the Google Play Protect system. This, in fact, creates a perfect storm, capable of endangering even the most used apps. The perfidious strategy of Joker is based precisely on this: a dropper, that is an apparently harmless application, is used to convey the virus which, once it has entered the system of our smartphone, is able to make clear all our data.

READ ALSO >>> The most dangerous apps in the Play Store: beware of the threatening malware

Therefore, the address book, the SMS and even our activities end up in danger. Joker, in fact, can register the unsuspecting user even on paid services, able to quickly reset the credit of our phone. All without letting us notice anything of course. Google’s security systems have long started a protection campaign, removing numerous potentially dangerous apps. Some of the last to be removed, until recently, were still present on the Play Store and it is reasonable to think that some devices are still installed. Specifically, these are Auxiliary Message, Element Scanner, Fast Magic SMS, Free CamScanner, Go Messages, Super Message, Super SMS, Travel Wallpapers. So watch out. Even on online stores a crazy Joker can be hiding.