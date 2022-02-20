8 best Samsung mobiles【 2022 】

Samsung has a large catalog of mobiles available to be able to buy during 2022, for this reason, we have prepared a list with the 8 best Samsung phones that you can buy during 2022 and choose correctly without dying trying. Next, we show you the 8 best Samsung phones today.

During 2021 we have been able to see the many devices that Samsung has launched, some high-end such as the Galaxy S21 series, the new folding Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 and the Galaxy 21 FE that arrived a few weeks ago. We have also been able to see the output of the new top of the range on new Galaxy S22 with a renewed design and, in addition, with S-Penwhich makes it the replacement for the Note series.

on our list you will find some of the newer models, but you will also be able to see some terminals that are a few years old on their backs, but they are still, today, one of the best choices to buy a Samsung mobile.

Before starting with the list of terminals, we recommend that you make a list with your preferencesthat is, close a total budget, be clear about the screen size what you want and the final use that you will give to the mobile, yes, they all do the same, but in one way or another a 1,000-euro mobile does not do the same as a 100-euro one, so be clear about all these aspects and now you will be the one to decide which Samsung mobile to buy.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

We start the list with the Samsung flagships, although it is not yet available, in a very short time we will be able to see the new Samsung top of the range on the streets, the new Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. It has a screen of Dynamic AMOLED 2x with a QHD + resolution with 120 Hz and 6.8 inches. This mobile aims to be a best seller this year as there are many Note series lovers who were waiting for it.

Inside we have the Exynos 2200 with 8 or 12 GB RAM, it has a 5,000mAh battery and fast charging of 45 W which, although not as fast as that of some terminals, is more than enough to fully charge the mobile in less than 1 hour. If you want a powerful Samsung mobile, this is the best on the market.

Buy: Galaxy S22 Ultra 12/256 (Amazon)

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung’s flagship currently. The Galaxy S21 Ultra It has a 6.8-inch screen with a panel AMOLED with a resolution in 2K and refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has a 5,000mAh battery that give it great autonomy and thanks to its fast charge of 25 W you can have the mobile fully charged in approximately one hour.

As for its cameras, the strongest point of this device, the Galaxy S21 Ultra has a camera quad at the rear with a 108 MP main sensor and a zoom x100, its front camera has GA and 40 MP. Inside it has an Exynos 2100 processor (for Europe) and the new Snapdragon 888 (rest of the world) accompanied by a 12 or 16 GB RAM memory.

Buy: Galaxy S21 Ultra 12/128 (Amazon)

Galaxy S21

We lowered the bar a bit, but we continue with an S series terminal, specifically Galaxy S21, a terminal with a renewed design that has very attractive colors. It has a 6.2 inch screen, although it is smaller than that of its older brother, the S21 Ultra, it is a screen large enough to consume multimedia content. Its panel is of the AMOLED type and has an FHD + resolution.

Inside we find the same processor of the S series, Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888 and with a RAM of 8 GB. It has a triple rear camera with a 64 MP main sensor and a 4,000mAh battery. In the most compact of the S series, but it does not stop being a great terminal.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy S21 8/128 (Amazon)

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

If you can’t wait for the arrival of the new S22 Ultra with S-Pen, you can get the high-end of the latest Note series, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. This Samsung mobile has a 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with QHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate (although you can’t use both options at the same time).

Inside we can see an Exynos 990 processor and the Snapdragon 865 Plus, which is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM, a 4,500 mAh battery and a rear triple camera with a 108 MP main sensor. It’s a great option for those who want a big phone with extra features gained by the S-Pen.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 12/256 (Fnac)

Galaxy Fold 3

The new Galaxy Fold 3 is he best samsung foldable phonehas a 6.7-inch screen that completely transforms into one of 7.6 inches with an AMOLED type panel and a QHD resolution and both screens have 120 Hz with support for the S-Pen.

Inside we have hardware with a Snapdragon 888 processor that is accompanied by 12 GB of RAM. His battery is 4,400 mAh and it has a triple rear camera of 12 MP. It is true that the cameras could be better, but we are facing a great evolution in folding mobiles and we highly recommend your purchase if you really want a mobile of this type.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy Fold 3 12/256 (Fnac)

Galaxy A52 5G

The Galaxy A52 is one of Samsung’s cheap terminals, but it is one of the best in its sector. The medium-low range is one of the ranges in which there is more competition, because they are usually in the most accessible price range for most users, or at least, it is within the amount of money that users they want to spend on a mobile.

The Galaxy A52 5G has a 6.5 inch screen with a HD+ resolution, it has a Snapdragon 750G processor and 6 GB RAM, with these features you can perform any task you set out to do, it also has a quad camera with 64 MP on its main sensor. As for his battery, it has 4,500 mAh.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G (Amazon)

Galaxy S21 FE

Very recently we were able to see the arrival of the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, this is undoubtedly Samsung’s best mid-range smartphone, it has an almost identical design to the S21. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with an FHD + resolution and 120 Hz.

Inside we find the Snapdragon 888 as a processor that is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM. It has a 4,500mAh battery that supports fast charging and a triple camera with a 12 MP main sensor. The only but that we can is that its price is very close to the price of the Galaxy S21, so some users could opt more for its older brother.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 8/256 (Amazon)

Galaxy M52 5G

Lastly we bring one of the Samsung’s cheapest mid-low range mobilesthe Galaxy M52 has a 6.7 inch screen with an FH + resolution and with a Super AMOLED panel. It is, as we have said, a cheap terminal, but without a doubt it can handle everything, although not with demanding tasks, but surely for day-to-day use and normal use by an average user, we are sure that it will meet all expectations.

Inside the Galaxy M52 we have a Snapdragon 750G processor, it has a 6 or 8 GB RAM memory which can be expanded up to 4 GB more thanks to RAM Plus and all this is accompanied by 5,000 mAh with a great duration with fast charge of 25 W. Undoubtedly one of the best choices if your budget is very tight and you are not looking for a high-end terminal.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy A52 5G 6/128 (Amazon)

Here is the list with 8 best Samsung phones that you can buy in 2022. The list is made from our most sincere point of view and we show you the mobiles that we really believe are worth buying, so any of them will be a great choice and you will have a good mobile for a long time, in addition, many of them are They will update to Android 12 and some will surely see Android 13.

