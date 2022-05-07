8 Big Mysteries from the Met Gala – E! Online Latino

How close to an actual Met Gala was the “Met Gala” setting that was set for the centerpiece heist in the 2018 movie Ocean’s 8? Other than the fact that Rihanna was there?

Well, you might have guessed that Wintour wouldn’t have made a cameo in a movie that was badmouthing her party. A team of fashionincluding special events director Edie Kierna (also in the film), consulted on details and the climactic sequence was shot at the actual museum, where they effectively recreated what a real Met Gala red carpet looks like and filled the fake event with Vogue-approved celebrities, including Kim KardashianGigi Hadid Y Serena Williams.

“The gala is the brainchild of Anna Wintour. And this was done from the ground up with the collaboration, advice and help of fashion“, said to vulture Director of Ocean’s 8, Gary Ross. “Anna wanted to make sure the aesthetic was up to her standards. I presented her with the design. She was impressed and moved by it. And she was like, ‘Okay, do it this way.'”

It took 10 days to shoot the Met scenes, which the Metropolitan Museum of Art allowed between 4 p.m. and 3 a.m.

“We took over the executive dining room and turned it into a kind of club where people could hang out. Lots of interesting people there,” Ross revealed of how they handled all the idle celebrities on set between takes. “When they weren’t on camera, they were having a fun party meeting people. And we had a ton of Cartier jewelry that they could wear if they wanted and accessorize with millions of dollars worth of jewelry.”