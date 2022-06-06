8 body positive celebrities who refuse to change their body

Today there is a lot of talk about body positive, about feeling self-esteem for what a person is, leaving out the established beauty standards that only a low percentage of the population has at hand, because the aesthetic canon not only requires strength of will to spend a very good time of your day exercising and sacrificing delicious foods to follow a strict diet, it is also attached to genetics and many celebrities suffer long-term havoc to achieve perfect bodies, because the sacrifices often go against of the natural physiognomy of the body, especially the female one, since the demands of the world of entertainment are usually very high, causing several celebrities to raise their voices to break with the aesthetic parameters, since it is one thing to force your body to fit into them and another is to live a healthy life, occasionally enjoying a good hamburger without guilt, even in some cases, even for health and peace of mind, These famous body positives have given us an enormous show of self-love by going beyond beauty standards, refusing to alter their bodies, not even for work.

Selena Gómez at 29 years old has made very clear the self-love she has for her body, as she is one of the clearest examples of putting aside restrictive diets and arduous exercise routines for health, since she always struggled with frequent changes of weight, notably affecting his metabolism, becoming a powerful voice against the standards established by the entertainment industry.

The extremely talented singer has always proven to be an empowered woman with a great fit body, even after pregnancies, however, she has always been an advocate of living healthy, not according to what TV asks, because we know that Pink has always given herself the luxury of enjoying life without restrictions, even after her statement in 2015, where she was questioned about her weight gain:

I can see that some of you are concerned about my weight based on your comments. […] I’m perfectly fine, perfectly happy, and my healthy, voluptuous, crazy body is taking a much-needed break. Thank you for your concern. With love, a cheesecake.

Hilary Duff has always been very clear about her body and proof of this is how beautiful she looks in How I Met Your Father, proving that there is beauty and good health. Without so much sacrifice.

I’d rather have my nails ripped out than put my head down and go on a real diet. It is very difficult for me!

The actress known for bringing Mary Jane to life in Sam Raimi’s Spiderman trilogy, Kirsten Dunst, has always been very honest that she doesn’t like to go on diets or kill herself by exercising.

It’s much harder when you’re 35 and you hate training. I eat fried chicken and hamburgers from McDonald’s before work, so we don’t have a choice. Sorry I can’t lose weight for this character.

We know of the enormous talent of Billie Eilish, in addition to her powerful voice where she points out all the people who want to do less for her body, over time, demonstrating a strong example of self-love, uncovering her imperfections and revealing them with pride, being proves that Billie is naturally beautiful.

If anyone has suffered from restricted diets, it is the supermodel Tyra Banks, who eventually abandoned them, her message that the body changes with age being very strong, while she was still a catwalk star.

I do not believe in diets, I have already done them in the past. This is a change in lifestyle. It’s not about being skinny, it’s about being as fit as you can be.

Kate Winslet has always been a fervent defender of curvy women in the middle, also ensuring that submitting to beauty canons can result in a bad example for young people, preventing them from loving their body as it is.

I try to be healthy, but I am a firm believer that everything should be moderate; no fancy foods or weird elimination diets because don’t you think it’s too boring? I would rather be outside playing ball with my son.

For the Tarzan movie, the studio asked the now-Suicide Squad star to drop a few pounds to play Jane, something that Margot Robbie found extremely far-fetched and illogical.

The film was set in the 19th century. If she was a little overweight, it was probably a good thing. I wasn’t going to look skinny just because. Also, it was my first time living in London as such and I wanted to party.

Just like them, there are many more models and actresses who have decided to love their body as it is, without the need to fit into the unrealistic standards of beauty that the world of entertainment has established.

