8 celebrities who became famous by accident

Can you imagine that before Justin Bieber achieved world fame, he sat down to play in the streets of Canada for a couple of coins? Several Hollywood celebrities have managed to achieve fame, due to various accidental situations.

They simply need to be in the right place at the right time for someone to trust them and give them a chance to shine.

Meet here the celebrities who became famous by accident

Jennifer Lawrence

When she was discovered at the age of 14, walking the streets of Manhattan, Jennifer never thought about the phenomenon she was going to become.

At that age she was approached by a person on the street, who asked her parents for a photo and phone number. It wasn’t long before she received calls about new projects, and she decided to go, “just because she was bored.”

Gisele Bundchen

While living a quiet life in Brazil, the supermodel traveled to the city of Sao Paulo, for a trip offered by a modeling agency where she was registered.

Surprise caused when on a visit to McDonald’s, Gisele Bündchen was approached by an agent, who asked her if she was interested in joining the business. After consulting her parents, the model dared. The rest? Is history.

Justin Bieber

The artist began his career at an early age, when he shared videos singing on his YouTube channel, while he was recorded on the streets of Canada.

Little by little the fans grew, but it was Scott Brown -music producer- who found Justin Bieber’s channel and invited him to record his first musical demo at just 13 years old. And so he joined the list of celebrities by accident.

Brad Pitt

Did you know that the actor dropped out of journalism two weeks before graduating? Life was not easy, as Brad had to find various jobs to support himself.

As he has told, working in so many different places allowed him to grow his networks, all the way to Roy London, a talented acting coach who helped him develop his talent and land his first characters.

Eve Mendes

When the actress posed to help her neighbor get a better portfolio, she never thought her life would change. An agent saw the images of her and was enchanted by her special beauty, so much so that he started looking for a way to reach her.

This is how Eva Mendes began her career with a couple of secondary roles, which soon led her to shine in the movies.

Ellen Pompeo

While working at a bar in New York, an agent chatted with her and handed her a card. Ellen, who was already interested in the world of television, dared to participate in castings, until she achieved her first supporting role.

Kate Moss

She was only 14 years old when Kate was at the New York airport. Sarah Doukas’ brother found her little girl walking her, when he noticed something special about her.

“Have you ever thought about being a model?” she asked him. Two years later, Kate Moss had already starred in an extraordinary photo shoot and be on the cover of The Face magazine.

Oprah Winfrey

The great television presenter had a particular opportunity that changed her life, adding to the list of celebrities by accident.

At the age of 17, she was encouraged to participate in the Miss Fire Prevention contest on a radio station in Nashville. Although she thought she had no chance, Oprah won her over by answering one of the questions every girl was asked “how would you spend a million dollars?” Honestly, she responded, “I’m not sure what I’d spend it on, but I’ll spend and spend and spend.”

His sense of humor and charisma allowed him to win the crown, but also a job offer from the local radio station that organized the contest. And so, it was how she began her great career that today positions her as one of the most respected drivers in the United States.

