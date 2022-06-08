8 celebrities who built a family thanks to adoption | u-channel

Ana Caroline

Yuri, Susana Zabaleta and more incredible stories of adoptive parents.

The dream of creating a family cannot be limited solely and exclusively to being fulfilled through a pregnancy. Just as some couples try the option of becoming parents through wombs for hire, others decide to choose the incredible path of the adoption. Some celebrities have been part of this choice of life, giving a home to children homeless who, like them, dreamed of a family.

Whether as a couple, or alone, the following N celebrities became took the place of their children’s biological parents and built great stories of unconditional love creating an adoptive family for those little ones.

1.- Federica Quijano

federica quijanoMember of kabahhas been open about her adoption story to Sebastian and Maria. She met her children when she arrived at a shelter and, she admits, she fell in love with her from that moment, planting the desire to become a mother.

In September 2021, the singer commented in an interview with a show program that her son, Sebastian, was rescued from a garbage dump: “They threw him in the garbage and he was in the garbage for two, after days. They found him with pneumonia, rhinitis, decalcified and bitten by animals.”

The little boy spent 20 days in the hospital, fighting for his life, and it was Federica herself who took care of him, although she was unable to legally adopt him until he was a year old. Since then, the interpreter of the musical band of the 90s has dedicated all her time to her motherhood, taking her two children ahead of her.

2.- Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

While during their marriage, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt became biological parents of Shiloh and the twins Vivienne and Knoxthe ex-marriage today also has three other children, who are older and adoptive; Maddox, Pax and Zahara.

3.- Yuri

Although initially Yuri would have denied the possibility of becoming a mother, it was in 2009 when she finally made the decision to adopt a girl jtogether with her then husband, Rodrigo Espinoza; she was a seven-month-old baby whom she named Camila.

4. Sandra Bullock

Similarly, the Oscar-winning actress, Sandra Bullockbecame a mother in 2010 after adopting two sons named Louis and Laila.

5. Carlos Ponce

Although he was already the father of two children, the singer Charles Ponceadopted with his now ex-wife Verónica Rubio their daughters Sienna and Savannahwhen they were only one year old.

6. Lionel Richie

When reality TV star and fashion designer nicole richie She was still very young, her biological parents, the musician Peter Michael Escovedo and the executive assistant Karen Escovedo, gave her adoption to none other than Lionel Richie and his then-wife Brenda Harvey.

Nicole Richie was raised by the interpreter and even has Michael Jackson and Quincy Jones as godparents; she studied kindergarten with none other than Paris Hiltonwho would become her best friend during her childhood and adolescence.

7.- Susana Zabaleta

Though Susana Zabaleta She will already be the mother of a girl, named Elizabeta, in 2007 she went through an adoption process for a boy who had been sold. The actress fought for the legal custody of the child, after her biological mother asked for money in exchange for the baby, however, the interpreter managed to adopt him.

8. Charlize Theron

In the year 2012 Charlize Theron became a mother, after adopting the little jackson And, although the adoption surprised more than one of her fans, the actress would have been clear months before after considering the possibility of becoming a mother: “Why not? I am open to everything in life. They are unwanted children by some on this earth and it’s our job to take care of them.