8 cheap Samsung phones in 2022

This time we bring you a list of cheap Samsung phones to buy in 2022so that you can have a good mobile without having to spend a lot of money, and the truth is that in the catalog of this manufacturer we find a good sample of them.

It is difficult to establish the threshold of what is known as “cheap” or “inexpensive”, it could be less than €300, less than €200 or even less, but then we will set the limit to €250a price that is not very high, but not too low either.

Yes indeed, for less than €250 don’t expect to find a high-end or an advanced mid-range, the latter are usually around another higher price bracket and the top mobiles far exceed those prices, although it is possible to find mobiles with great quality/price.

Galaxy M12

We start with the Galaxy M12, a balanced mid-range that you can get on sale for less than €200. It has a 6.5-inch TFT LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Inside we have the Exynos 850 processor.

It is accompanied by a 4 GB RAM memory and an internal storage of 64 GB and 128 GB, in both cases it is expandable. Its main camera has 48 + 5 + 2 + 2 MP sensors, the front one has 8 MP, it equips a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge at 15 W and it has Android 11.

It has WiFi, Bluetooth and 4G, as well as a fingerprint reader on the side. On Amazon you can get it for only €149.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy M12 (Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy A02S

Let’s go with him now Samsung Galaxy A02S, an entry-level mobile with good technical characteristics. This smartphone has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution, as well as an 8-core processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of space.

Internal storage is expandable. For the rest, it has a triple camera with 13 + 2 + 2 MP sensors, a 5 MP front camera and a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge at 15 W. There is no lack of WiFi, NFC, 4G, Bluetooth connectivity, etc. On Amazon it is €162.05.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy A02S (Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy M22

The Samsung Galaxy M22 it’s also a good buy. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with HD+ resolution and a 90 Hz refresh rate. Its 8-core processor, specifically the MediaTek Helio G80, and comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of space.

Its main camera has 4 sensors of 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP and the front one offers a resolution of 13 MP. For the rest, there is no lack of a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge at 25 W, Android 11, WiFi, NFC, LTE, Bluetooth and even NFC. In PcComponentes you can buy it for €206.51.

Purchase: Samsung Galaxy M22 (PcComponents)

Galaxy A32

We continue with more cheap Samsung mobiles, and in this case we bring you the Galaxy A32. It is a terminal with a 6.4-inch FullHD + screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz. Its processor is a MediaTek Helio G80 and it has a RAM of 4, 6 and up to 8 GB.

There is no lack of 64 or 128 GB storage, in both cases expandable. The rear camera offers 4 sensors of 64 + 8 + 5 + 5 MP and the front one is 20 MP. Its battery has 5,000 mAh and a fast charge of 15 W. It is a 4G mobile with WiFi, Bluetooth, etc. It costs €229.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy A32 (Amazon)

Galaxy A12

Now it is the turn of a more accessible mobile, it is the Galaxy A12So it’s also cheaper. We are facing a terminal with a 6.5-inch screen with HD + resolution, an 8-core processor and a RAM of 3, 4 or 6 GB, so there are several models.

Its internal storage can be 32, 64 and 128 GB. The main camera has 48 + 5 + 2 + 2 MP sensors and the front one has 8 MP. Like many of the phones that we have already shown you, it offers a 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging at 15 W. It costs €188.95.

Purchase: Samsung Galaxy A12 (PcComponents)

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Let’s go with the first 5G terminal in this list of cheap Samsung mobiles, it is the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. It is a device with a 6.6-inch 90 Hz screen and FullHD + resolution, with a ratio of 20: 9. Inside we have the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

As RAM memory it has 4 GB and its internal space is 64 and 128 GB. Its main camera offers 48 + 5 + 2 MP sensors and the front one has an 8 MP one. The battery is again 5,000 mAh with fast charging at 15 W. It has WiFi, 4G, 5G, NFC, etc. It costs €199.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy A22 5G (Amazon)

Samsung Galaxy A20s

It’s the turn of Samsung Galaxy A20s, an entry-level device with a 6.5-inch screen and HD+ resolution, with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Inside we have an 8-core processor accompanied by 3 GB RAM and 32 GB space.

It has a triple camera of 13 + 8 + 5 MP, an 8 MP front camera, a 4,000 mAh battery and a rear fingerprint reader, as well as WiFi, Bluetooth, etc. It can be yours for just €239.99.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy A20s (Amazon)

Galaxy A13

The Galaxy A13 is another terminal to consider. It is a mobile with a 6.6-inch screen with FullHD + resolution, an 8-core processor, 3 GB of RAM (there are also 4 GB and 6 GB versions) and an internal space of 32, 64 and 128 GB expandable with microSD.

Its camera has 50 + 5 + 2 + 2 MP sensors, the front one is 8 MP and it offers a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. As an operating system, it has Android 12 with One UI and has 4G, WiFi, Bluetooth, etc. In PcComponentes you can buy it for €209.

Purchase: Samsung Galaxy A3 (PcComponents)

Galaxy M11

We are going with the last device in this list of Samsung mobiles with a low price, it is the Galaxy M11. It is an entry-level smartphone with a 6.4-inch screen and an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1,560 pixels.

We have an 8-core processor, 3 GB of RAM, 32 GB of internal storage expandable via microSD cards, 13 + 5 + 2 MP main camera, 8 MP front camera, 5,000 mAh battery with fast charge at 15 W, WiFi , Bluetooth, etc. It costs €219.

Buy: Samsung Galaxy M11 (Amazon)

