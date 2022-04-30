8 Cool Things Siri Can Do That You Don’t Know About

Share

Siri is much more capable than you think and you probably don’t know all these tricks.

Siri is much more capable than people think and you’re still not getting the most out of it. The Apple Assistant is available on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, HomePod, and Apple TV, and is capable of doing great things for you that you don’t know

That is why we have collected 8 Siri tricks that you surely did not know and that from now on you will use it much more often, you will see. They can help you in many situations of your day to day.

Flip a coin or dice

Siri is capable of doing many things for you, and only with ask the assistant to flip a coin You can avoid making a decision. In just a few seconds it will tell you if the car or cross has come out. And you can do the same thing with a die, it will tell you which number from 1 to 6 has come out.

Hey Siri, flip a coin

perform calculations

Whether you want to add, subtract, multiply, divide, or calculate a percentage, Siri can do it for you. Simply by saying the numbers and calculations you want to do, Siri will give you the final result. Something great for quick calculation operations that could take a while.

Hey Siri, what’s 19% of 55?

find your car

If you use Apple CarPlay or your car’s Bluetooth connection, you should know that the Maps app automatically saves your car’s position when you disconnect from it, right where you parked. And Siri knows and just by asking it will show you on the map where your car is parked.

Hey Siri, where did I park my car?

Choose a nickname that Siri knows you by

If they know you by a nickname, Siri can also call you that even if your contact name is different. Just by asking Siri you can make the assistant call you whatever you want.

Hey Siri, you can call me “—“

Show you your passwords

The iPhone is able to save all your passwords in iCloud Keychain and Siri can access it. If you ask for a password from a service, the device will enter only in the keychain and will show it to you on the screenit will previously ask you to identify yourself with Face ID or Touch ID.

Hey Siri, show me my Netflix password

recognize a song

Apple owns Shazam and all of its technology is available in Siri. Therefore, if you want to recognize a song that is playing, just by asking your iPhone it will listen and show you the name and artist. In addition, you can add the song directly to your library.

Hey Siri, what’s playing?

Find your devices

If you’ve lost your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch around the house, you can ask Siri to locate it. Sick of beeping on the device and it can even show you on a map if you have it configured in the Search app.

Hey Siri, where’s my Apple Watch?

Change device settings

Siri is able to access and change many settings. Turn the volume up or down, turn Wi-Fi or Bluetooth on or off, turn on the flashlight, dark mode, and more. A quick way to access these types of settings.

Hey Siri, turn on Do Not Disturb Mode.

How to type to Siri instead of talking to Siri

Surely now you see Siri with different eyes. In many situations of your day to day you will need these functions of the Apple assistant, remember that it is always by your side on any of your devices.

Related topics: iOS

Share

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!