8 Cuban actors receive the Spanish Film Academy Medal

The Spanish Film Academy will award a gold medal to eight Cuban actresses and actors. These artists have been closely linked to Spanish culture.

The academy recognizes these Cuban actresses and actors for “enriching our cinematography with their talent, and being a mirror for many Spanish actors and actresses in which to look at themselves.”

The Cubans who receive this award are Jorge Perugorría, Mirtha Ibarra, Vladímir Cruz, Luis Alberto García, María Isabel Díaz, María Conchita Alonso, Ana de Armas and Ileana Wilson.

In this way, Jorge Perugorría will receive the tribute, in Spain, on behalf of the entire group of Cuban actors.

1. Jorge Perugorria

As a director, producer and screenwriter, he has been linked to Spanish cinema through the films Cachito, A private matter, Bámbola, Things I left in Havana, Volavérunt, When you return to my side, Resentment, Queens, Ants in the mouth, A rose from France and Winds of Havana.

2. Mirtha Ibarra

Mirta Ibarra is a renowned Cuban theater, television and film actress who has also worked as a screenwriter, playwright and documentary filmmaker.

In Spain he has participated in the following films: Havana Quartet, I will Survive, Roulette, Sagittarius and who hi ha.

3. Vladimir Cruz

Cuban actor and director Vladimir Cruz, internationally known for his first film, Strawberry and Chocolatein 1994.

4. Luis Alberto Garcia

This Cuban actor has become one of the most popular performers. In addition, he has participated in several Spanish films: Too hot for me, Heat and jealousy, In the fucking street, Mambí, People who cry and perfect wrong love.

5. Maria Isabel Diaz

Known from her role in A Bride for David, Isabel became the first Cuban “Almodóvar Girl” for her performance in the film Return.

In addition, he has participated in several Spanish productions: Heat… and jealousy, Things I left in Havana, Stones, Crazy about sex and A King in Havana.

6. Maria Conchita Alonso

She was the first Hispanic-American actress not born in the United States to star in a musical on Broadway.

In addition, he has participated in important Hollywood films such as Caught, Moscow on The Hudson, Return to Babylon, The Running Man and Dpredator 2.

7. Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas has participated in approximately 31 films, of which the following stand out: KNives Out, Blade Runner 2049, Bond 25 No time to die, Despicable Me, Hands of Stone, Game of Arms, Sergio, Wasp Network, Deep Waters and God’s daughter.

8. Ileana Wilson

This Cuban artist has been part of highly recognized casts in Cuba and Spain, among which stand out The Opera of the three cents, Baltazar, Placido, La Celestina, Inventos de un Escaparate, Otra Tempestad, Münchhausen, Salva Volta, La Loba, La Doubt and Cecilia Valdes.

