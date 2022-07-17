8 curiosities of ‘Honey, I have enlarged the child’ on its anniversary
There are cinematographic images that mark generations, and although perhaps ‘Honey, I have enlarged the child’ is not one of the best films in history, it is had the power to create unforgettable stills with that baby fiddling with the iconic Las Vegas signs.
“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” was a sleeper hit in the 1989 summer box office, going on to gross $222 million worldwide. So it didn’t take long for Disney to find a sequel, but turning the concept on its head. In the first film, the children of a mad scientist and their friends were shrunk by a strange invention and had hilarious calamities throughout the garden and the rest of the house, facing giant insects (in perspective) and even coming close to being killed. be gobbled up in a bowl of cereal. In the sequel, the opposite happened: a somewhat mischievous and energetic baby acquired increasingly gigantic proportions and ended up wreaking havoc in the city, to the point of being attacked by missiles (this is strong, isn’t it?). The idea could not have more potential, and although perhaps the film does not take full advantage of the premise, it does have several great moments that made us very happy when we were children.
The main cast was back again, that is, the Szalinski family: Rick Moranis, Marcia Strassman, Amy O’Neill and Robert Oliveri (Although O’Neill only appears on screen for a short time, we’ll explain why below). They were joined by the new baby brother, which was actually a role played by twins, Daniel and Joshua Shalikar. In addition, this film was the debut as an actress of a young Keri Russell who at that time was a presenter in the Mickey Mouse Club but would end up starring in such mythical series as ‘Felicity’ and ‘The Americans’. Behind the scenes, Joe Johnston (who years later would direct ‘Jumanji’ and ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’) was replaced by Randal Kleiser, the director of ‘Grease’, and the script was signed by Garry Goodrow, Thom Eberhardt and Peter Elbling.
‘Honey, I enlarged the child’ was not such a big hit at the box office, but It was certainly not a flop: it grossed $96 million worldwide. and spawned a sequel, “Honey, We’ve Shrunk Ourselves,” a three-season TV series, and even a 3D short that played in amusement parks for decades.
Now it is available on Disney +, where you can take advantage of it to watch it over and over again, just like when it was broadcast on television.
An original story turned into a sequel
Actually, the original script for the film was not intended as a sequel to ‘Honey, I shrunk the kids.’ Garry Goodrow wrote it as an original movie titled ‘Big Baby’. The idea was the same: a baby was inadvertently enlarged by lightning and made a mess in Vegas. But Disney saw that it worked perfectly as a follow-up to their 1989 blockbuster, changing the names of some roles.
There was only one character left over: Amy, the Szalinski’s eldest daughter, and that’s why she leaves for college at the beginning of the film.
Honey, I’ve duplicated the child
As is often the case on film sets, baby Adam was not played by one child but by two. Those in charge of bringing it to life were the twins Daniel and Joshua Shalikar, who took turns between scenes to be able to rest and eat what was necessary.. Danny seemed to be better at improvising and reacting naturally to things, while Joshua was better at following the director’s notes.
The Shalikars did not continue their acting careers. They are now about 34 years old and, apparently, their Instagram profiles are private. It seems they don’t raze cities anymore; they will be absolutely normal people, like you and me.
A shooting complicated by babies
It was considered a very risky decision to cast two inexperienced two-year-olds to play such a central and important role; the normal thing was to resort to babies of three or four years who seemed smaller, but Daniel and Joshua ended up being chosen in a casting that included more than 1,000 applicants. Risk had its downsides.
Throughout the movie Adam had to laugh, cry, be surprised, jump, run, talk and even learn movement choreography. It was very difficult to get the children to do everything, and even more so when filming began: in rehearsals they had worked very well, but when they were surrounded by cameras and lights they became more uncontrolled and distracted.
To get the little Shalikar to do everything they needed to do, the team came up with several ways to make them think they were playing. The VFX producer had to play guitar, wear garish hats, or draw faces on his fingers to get Danny and Joshua to behave when they were filmed on the 100+ shots they had on blue screens.
A mix of digital and practical effects
Although it is not among the most influential films for its special effects, ‘Honey, I have enlarged the child’ did real tricks that both the public and critics liked a lot. Obviously, if it were made today it would probably be a CGI fest, but in the early ’90s Hollywood still relied on practical effects.
The film has a lot of digital effects, but art director Leslie Dilley (winner of two Oscars for ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Indiana Jones Raiders of the Lost Ark’) also played with perspectives and building sets to scale to shoot scenes in which the baby seemed gigantic compared to its environment (as Peter Jackson would do 10 years later in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ in the Hobbit scenes).
In addition to the twins, there was another man in charge of bringing Adam to life when he became a giant: Alex Daniels, an adult who put on a costume of almost 20 kilos with an electronic head. To play the baby, Daniels studied recordings of the Shalikars and worked with a coach to regress back to his childhood.
Disney sued for the right price
Paul Alter, the producer of the contest ‘The right price’, sued Disney for an alleged plagiarism of the idea. Alter claimed that the story of a baby who became giant because of an experiment by his scientific parents had occurred to him before, and he showed in court that his 12-page treatment had 17 points in common with ‘Honey, I have enlarged the child’, including a villain trying to attack the giant baby with missiles.
Alter got the idea when he saw his daughter playing with a miniature city, and he presented his treatment in 1980 to Disney Vice President Tom Wilhite.. The studio argued that Wilhite was no longer working with them when the film was developed, but the jury decided that there was reason to suspect plagiarism. Disney was sentenced to pay $300,000 to Paul Alter.
Interestingly (or not so) the date of the arrival of ‘Honey, I’ve enlarged the boy’ on VHS in the United States, in January 1993, coincided with the video release of an old movie called ‘The Amazing Growing Man’. This film told the story of a colonel who became more and more giant due to an experiment.
The idea is not so original, okay, we have seen it in literary classics like ‘Gulliver’s Travels’, but in the climax of Bert I. Gordon’s film released in 1957, the protagonist ended up taking a destructive walk through Las Vegas, just like “little” Adam. Well, it will be a tribute.
