8 curiosities of ‘Honey, I have enlarged the child’ on its anniversary

There are cinematographic images that mark generations, and although perhaps ‘Honey, I have enlarged the child’ is not one of the best films in history, it is had the power to create unforgettable stills with that baby fiddling with the iconic Las Vegas signs.

“Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” was a sleeper hit in the 1989 summer box office, going on to gross $222 million worldwide. So it didn’t take long for Disney to find a sequel, but turning the concept on its head. In the first film, the children of a mad scientist and their friends were shrunk by a strange invention and had hilarious calamities throughout the garden and the rest of the house, facing giant insects (in perspective) and even coming close to being killed. be gobbled up in a bowl of cereal. In the sequel, the opposite happened: a somewhat mischievous and energetic baby acquired increasingly gigantic proportions and ended up wreaking havoc in the city, to the point of being attacked by missiles (this is strong, isn’t it?). The idea could not have more potential, and although perhaps the film does not take full advantage of the premise, it does have several great moments that made us very happy when we were children.

The main cast was back again, that is, the Szalinski family: Rick Moranis, Marcia Strassman, Amy O’Neill and Robert Oliveri (Although O’Neill only appears on screen for a short time, we’ll explain why below). They were joined by the new baby brother, which was actually a role played by twins, Daniel and Joshua Shalikar. In addition, this film was the debut as an actress of a young Keri Russell who at that time was a presenter in the Mickey Mouse Club but would end up starring in such mythical series as ‘Felicity’ and ‘The Americans’. Behind the scenes, Joe Johnston (who years later would direct ‘Jumanji’ and ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’) was replaced by Randal Kleiser, the director of ‘Grease’, and the script was signed by Garry Goodrow, Thom Eberhardt and Peter Elbling.

‘Honey, I enlarged the child’ was not such a big hit at the box office, but It was certainly not a flop: it grossed $96 million worldwide. and spawned a sequel, “Honey, We’ve Shrunk Ourselves,” a three-season TV series, and even a 3D short that played in amusement parks for decades.

Now it is available on Disney +, where you can take advantage of it to watch it over and over again, just like when it was broadcast on television.

