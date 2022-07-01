8 curiosities you didn’t know about this movie

are already met 16 years of the premiere from the great iconic fashion movie, The Devil Wears Pradastarring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, and in FMDOS we will give you 8 curiosities about this tape.

1. Meryl Streep was inspired by a male character.

The great interpreter of Miranda Priestleyco-confirmed a few years ago that her character is not inspired by the director of Vogue, Anna Wintour, as was speculated at one point, but was based on a Clint Eastwood.

“I took the voice from Clint Eastwood. He never, ever raises his voice and everyone feels compelled to listen to him. He becomes the most powerful person in the room. But he is not funny. Which I had to borrow from Mike Nichols.”

This American actor, director, composer and producer is one of the most important celebrities in the film industry, but despite this, he has never won an Oscar.

2. The role of Emily

the secretary of Miranda Priestley, had a big call, bringing together 100 girls who were auditioning for the delivery. However the Emily Blunt’s British accentgave him the award to participate in El Diablo Viste de Prada.

“It was overnight. The day the movie was released, suddenly everyone in the bakery knew me. It was surreal,” the actress commented.

3. meryl streep could not be Miranda Priestly

Despite the immense actress that is the Hollywood interpreter, at one point she could not accept the role. This due to the low salary that she was going to pay him.

The movie star explained this situation to Variety magazine: “In my mind the offer was insufficient, not to say insulting, it did not reflect the real value of the project.” She further added, “There was my ‘farewell moment,’ but then they doubled down on the offer. I was 55 years old and had just learned at a fairly late age how to defend my own name.

5. The high price of fashion

For the film that pays homage to the most recognized brands in the fashion industry, luxury firms such as Armani, Calvin Klein and Chanel delivered some of their unpublished collections.

For this reason, it is considered that The Devil Wears Prada It has one of the most expensive costumes in the cinema, with an amount of one million dollars.

6. The coat scene

We all remember the iconic scene where Miranda Priestly takes off her fur coat to throw it on the dinner table. Andreainterpreted by Anne Hathaway. However, as easy as it seems, the actress repeated the scene a large number of times.

The actress Emily Blunt commented, “It was a tough day for Meryl.” In addition, she added, “There were probably 30 times her arm got caught, and other times her coat didn’t land on the table at the right time. That was one of the funniest things I’ve ever seen.”

7.Golden Globe for Meryl Streep

The actress was awarded the Golden Globe for his fantastic performance in the film The Devil Wears Prada. At that time it would be the sixth of his career as Hollywood star.

8. The Chanel brand was shocked by Anne Hathaway

The film’s costume manager, Patricia Field, had the mission to convince the brand chanell to lend the wardrobe to Andrea, but this was not a problem with Anne Hathaway as an actress.

“They were very, very happy to work with me, because they wanted to see Chanel clothes on a young girl. So they were very generous, which was great because after meeting Annie, I immediately thought of her as a “Chanel girl,” she said. Patricia Field.

