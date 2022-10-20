8 Dazzling Diamond Moments with the Kardashian-Jenner Family

With the launch of the second season of The Kardashians on Hulu, the iconic family is back on our TVs to bring us even more drama, sarcastic one-liners, fashion, and yes, diamonds. The Kardashian family is no stranger to diamonds. You may remember one of the most defining moments when Kim lost her Tiffany & Co. diamond earring after being dumped in the blue waters of Bora Bora. Who could forget Kim’s screams to which her older sister, Kourtney, responded, “Kim. There are people who are dying. Luckily for Kim, the earring was found!

If we refer to the first season of The Kardashiansand to previous years at the time of Keeping Up With The Kardashians on E! their diamond collections only grew. Here’s a look at the Kardashians’ best, and most memorable, diamond moments.

1. The 2022 Met Gala

Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala. Photo credit: Getty Kendall Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala. Photo Credit: Getty Kris Jenner at the 2022 Met Gala. Photo Credit: Getty

At the last Met Gala, fans saw Kim walk up the steps of the museum wearing Marilyn Monroe’s famous dress, which was designed by Bob Mackie. It was wearing this dress that she had sung “happy birthday” to President Kennedy, images that had gone around the world. What you might not have noticed in Kim’s recreation of Marilyn are her Cartier diamond earrings, which match the dress.

Kim wasn’t the only family member to sport diamonds on the red carpet. Kendall Jenner wore a Prada dress and sported a pair of pear-shaped diamond earrings by jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, who is known for adorning the Kardashians with diamonds. The mom, Kris Jenner, wore an Oscar de la Renta dress and a pair of Lorraine Schwartz cushion-cut white diamond and pear-shaped canary yellow diamond earrings, totaling 50 carats.

2. Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement ring

Photo credit: Instagram.com/kourtneykardash

In the first season of The Kardashians, fans saw Travis Barker propose to Kourtney on the beach in Santa Barbara, surrounded by thousands of roses. For the Poosh founder, Barker chose a breathtaking oval diamond, with a hidden halo, mounted on a small diamond band by Lorraine Schwartz. Later in the season, the ring had to be repaired after it was accidentally stepped on by the bride-to-be.

Kardashian said on the show, “I was sitting on the floor folding sweatshirts. I took the ring off and put it next to me on the floor, like I thought it would be safe right next to me. I had to get something upstairs from my closet, and when I came down I stepped on the ring. Luckily, the ring was fixed just in time for their romantic wedding in Portofino, Italy.

3. Kim’s Diamond Dog Tag

Photo credit: Instagram.com/kimkardashian

Kim’s Balenciaga chic era reached a new level after she was gifted a diamond plaque with her first name on it by Skims founder Eric Mavani. This necklace features a Cuban link chain encrusted with white diamonds and pink hearts, which connect the links, covered with pink diamonds.

4. Kim’s Diamond Grid

In addition to her diamond plate, Kim has some impressive diamond grids (to decorate the teeth). For her birthday, she gave herself a diamond grid with an opal center (her birthstone). The grid was made by Manhattan-based jewelry designer Gabby Elan Jewelry.

5. Kendall Jenner and Messika

Photo credit: Messika

In January, Messika announced the partnership with Kendall Jenner, the face of its new communication campaign. The model looked radiant sporting Messika’s easy-to-wear diamond jewelry. “Messika’s jewelry has always reminded me of Paris, one of my favorite cities,” Kendall says in the press release. “During filming, I was able to see so many beautiful pieces, which allowed me to appreciate more the know-how of the house that can be admired in each jewel. »

6. Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster’s matching rings

Photo credit: Instagram.com/kyliejenner

Last year, Travis Scott gave Kylie and their daughter Stormi matching You and Me rings featuring two diamonds: one radiant-cut pear-shaped, the other square. The mother-daughter duo showed off their new rings on Instagram, writing, “Daddy gave us matching rings 🤍⛈. Stormi isn’t the only Kardashian/Jenner child to have received diamonds at her age.

7. North West Diamond Earrings

For North West’s first birthday, Lorraine Schwartz created and gifted the little girl with tiny but dazzling half-carat diamond earrings. You’re never too young to wear diamonds!

8. The KKW perfume shoot

Khloé, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian for KKW perfume. Photo credit: Instagram.com/lorraineschwartz

Kim, Kourtney and Khloé shone in Lorraine Schwartz diamonds on set at Kim’s KKW Diamond perfume shoot. The shoot featured three fragrances, Khloé with the Pink Diamond, Kim with the White Diamond, and Kourtney with the Yellow Diamond. Of course, to match each fragrance, the sisters wore an incredible combination of natural diamonds of each color.

Khloé chose ultra-rare pink diamonds, Kourtney fancy yellow diamonds and Kim head-to-toe white diamonds. In total, this incredible selection of diamond bracelets, necklaces, earrings and rings was worth over $30 million.