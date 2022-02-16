8 exercises to fight back pain

80% of Italians, at least once in their life, suffer from back pain. This is one of the main reasons why you need a medical consultation and why you are forced to take time off work.

The backache affects the musculoskeletal system of men and women of any age, can be caused by various factors and can be extremely annoying and debilitating for those who suffer from it.

However, there are exercises stretching and positions yoga which are useful for stretching and fortifying the back muscles, so as to feel some relief and also prevent any relapses over time. Strengthening the right muscle groups will help you to properly support your back and avoid suffering in the future.

We have therefore selected 10 exercises useful against back pain, which can be done easily anywhere and at any time of the day. In any case, always remember to consult your doctor before performing this routine and stop immediately as soon as you feel pain.

1) Exercises for lumbosciatica: the position of the child

Kneel on the floor with your toes together and your knees spread at the hips.

Lower your chest between your knees and rest your forehead on the floor, then stretch your arms out in front of you.

Stay in this position for five deep breaths, relaxing all of the back muscles.

2) The sequence of the cat and the cow

The cat and cow sequence is ideal for stretching the lower back. But remember to be careful never to arch your back while performing the exercise.

Start by placing your hands and knees on the mat and aligning your hands to your shoulders and knees to your hips, then move on to the Cow position. As you inhale deeply, push your belly towards the mat while simultaneously lifting your chin and opening your chest. Look up at the ceiling, arching your back down. Bring your shoulder blades together and lower your shoulders away from your ears.

Then move to the cat position: exhale, arch your back upwards and withdraw your belly. Turn the head towards the floor, gently, without forcing the chin towards the chest and relax the muscles of the neck. Inhale and return to the Cow pose. Then exhale again and repeat the Cat pose.

Repeat this sequence 5 to 10 times depending on your skills and needs.

3) Knees to chest

This simple exercise it can give significant relief to the lower back muscles. It is therefore also very useful when suffering from lumbosciatica.

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your feet flat on the ground.

Bring your knees to your chest, wrap your hands around your knees and keep your back flat on the floor.

Remain in this position for a minute or two.

4) Forward fold position

The standing forward bend, also called Uttanasana or forward fold, is one of the essential positions in yoga, as it helps to develop flexibility and to stretch the muscles of the legs and back with great benefits for the spine.

Begin in a standing position with your feet aligned at hip height.

Inhale deeply and bend your torso forward, touching your thighs, trying to keep your legs straight.

But if you can’t do it, don’t force yourself and bend your knees too. Hold the position for 20 seconds, then slowly return to a standing position using your abdominal muscles.

Always remember not to push too hard in this position because you risk going into hyperextension and hurting yourself.

5) Stretching while sitting

Tightening of the back muscles is one of the most common causes of pain in the lower back, also called lumbosciatalgia. Postural damage caused by sedentary activities, lack of physical exercise and increased stress result in an increase in cases of back pain even among the youngest. For this it can be very useful to run those exercises stretches that help stretch and relax the back muscles.

Sit on the ground with your legs stretched out in front of you and your feet flexed.

Raise your arms above your head and bend your waist forward until you feel the muscles stretched (always without exaggerating).

Hold the position for at least 30 seconds, inhaling and exhaling deeply.

6) Position of the reverse pigeon

Supta Kapotasana, or reverse pigeon, is a yoga posture that helps release tension in the muscles of the lower back, hips, and hamstrings. Additionally, regular practice of this asana is helpful in opening the hips, reducing sciatica symptoms, and relieving hip and knee pain.

Lie on your back with your legs bent and feet flat on the ground.

Place the right leg over the left knee and bring the legs towards the chest.

Place the right hand on the left knee, under the foot and passing under the other leg, keeping the neck straight and the chest and shoulders on the ground. Hold the position, breathe and relax for a minute, then switch to the other leg.

7) Seated twist

The seated twist, or Ardha Matsyendrasana, is a posture of hatha yoga which involves a twist of the back capable of working on all the vertebrae of the spine. This position is very useful for relieving sciatica pains, stretching and making the spine flexible, making it more straight, improve posturestrengthen the back muscles and relieve back pain.

Sit on the mat keeping your back straight and your legs stretched forward.

Bend the right knee and bring it close to the chest keeping the sole of the foot firmly on the floor, then bring the right foot to the outside of the left leg, always keeping the sole firmly on the ground.

Now, rotate the torso to the right making sure that the twist encompasses the entire spine, then place the right elbow on the outside of the right leg keeping the arm bent and the hand extended upwards. The left hand rests on the floor near the butt.

Keep your back straight and continue to breathe regularly, holding the position for 30 to 60 seconds. Then, slowly return to the starting position and perform the Asana on the other side.

8) Legs against the wall

Perfect for relaxing all the lower back muscles, this pose is very easy to perform.