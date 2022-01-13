8 famous actors who apply the “Stanislavskij Method” to play a character

When it comes to Method in the cinematographic field we refer to that particular acting technique that allows the actors who choose to follow it experience profound physical and psychological transformations.

Invented by Stanislavsky, the Method consists in identifying in first person in the role to be interpreted, living for that working period like the character himself, thus feeling the same emotions.

This method has been discussed a lot because it was rumored that some actors are pushed further and have experienced excessive dynamics, unable to return to their daily normality. But let’s see an example of actors who have played roles based on the Method Stanislavsky.

1. Shia LaBeouf in Nymphomaniac

Lars von Trier’s film featured stuntmen to shoot explicit sex scenes, but Shia LaBeouf he did not hold back and preferred to be present on the set. It is said that stage prosthetics were used by Stacy Martin, her stage partner, although many think it was all real.

2. Jamie Foxx in Ray

To get into the role perfectly, Jamie Foxx lost something like 40 kilos and had to keep his eyes closed for about 14 hours a day, a considerable commitment. He also wore a prosthesis to give more credibility to the fact that he was a heroin addict.

3. Marlon Brando in The Man

Going back in time we can cite the example of Marlon Brando in the film The Man, set in a military hospital. The actor played the role of a former paraplegic soldier. So before shooting the scenes Brando spent 50 days in bed working on himself and increasing the strength of his arms to move around.

4. Choi Min-Sik in Oldboy

Oldboy is another fairly extreme movie genre in which the actor had to play the role of a man locked up in a hotel room for 15 years who has marked his skin with a red-hot thread. Min-Sik really wanted to burn himself to give him more credibility. And despite being a vegetarian in one scene from the film he actually ate live octopuses

5. Hilary Swank in I guys don’t cry

In this film the talented Hilary Swank was to play a transgender man, Brandon Teena, whose life is deeply marked by a hate crime. The actress lived for at least a month like a man, bandaged her breasts, tried to speak and move like a man.

6. Jim Carrey in Man on the moon

The actor lived throughout the recording period as comedian Andy Kaufman. He behaved exactly like him, mimicking his gestures and using the same irreverent and rude jokes as the character.

7. Adrien Brody ne The pianist

The role of the Jew Wladyslaw Szpilman was one of the most demanding for the actor both physically and psychologically. Brody lost a lot of weight by eating only one hard-boiled egg and half a chicken breast a day. He went as far as selling his apartment, his car and went without a phone for months trying to step into the role of this man isolated from the world.

8. Christian Bale in The Machinist

The character who played Bale was much smaller than the actor himself, who had to lose a whopping 60 pounds to take on the form of Trevor. The physical effort was nothing short of remarkable.