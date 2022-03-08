8 feminist series to raise awareness on 8-M

The empowerment of women and feminist demands are increasingly common themes in serial fiction, to the point that we have had to leave a few out in order to make a list of eight series for this March 8. We have stayed, therefore, with the most influential feminist series of recent years, those that not only stand out for the message they promote, but also for the quality of their episodes. And as influential as they are, I’m sure you’ve already seen some of them, but maybe it’s a good day to give the ones you haven’t a chance.

1 The Handmaid’s Tale (HBO Max) One of the quintessential feminist series of recent years is the one that takes the systemic machismo of our society and takes it to the extreme in a dystopia where fertile women have become slaves. Based on the homonymous novel by Margaret Atwood and with impeccable Elizabeth Moss as the protagonist, the series presents very interesting reflections on the role of women.

We follow in hbo max with a series that this year celebrates its tenth anniversary. Written, created and starring Lena Dunhamthe four protagonists of Girls they became feminist references for many people despite their constant mistakes, because the challenges and experiences they lived in New York City were representative of an entire generation.

And if something was missing Girls was to show more racial diversity, which Pose she does wonderfully in her portraiture of black and latin women. The series also explores another major aspect of feminism, that of trans women, specifically through its protagonist, played by MJ Rodriguezwho in the New York of the 80s performs in competitions of drag. We now jump to Netflix with this miniseries based on the best-seller by Deborah Feldman. Four chapters that explain the story of a young woman orthodox jewish who abandons her arranged marriage to flee to Berlin, with the repression of women in the religious world as the main theme and with the great discovery of Shira Haas in the leading role.

Even tougher is this miniseries starring Kaitlyn Dever, Merritt Wever and Toni Collette, because it is based on a real case and because it deals with one of the most claimed issues on a day like today: that of rape. In the case of the protagonist, skepticism regarding the assault she has suffered will make her withdraw the lawsuit, but years later similar cases begin to appear that could have been avoided.

6 The Cable Girls (Netflix) With regard to Spanish series, we will highlight the first that Netflix It produced, as pioneering as its protagonists, four young women who in 1928 began to work in a telecommunications company in Madrid, promoting the revolution that would allow the incorporation of women into the world of work. In addition, the series shows lesbian and trans women in a period where these realities were covered up. 7 The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime) This is one of the great feminist comedies of Amazon-Prime. The wonderful Mrs. Maiselwhich recently premiered its fourth season to continue seeing the evolution of the protagonist in the masculinized world of stand up comedy in the late 1950s and early 1960s in New York, always with an energetic Rachel Brosnahan in front.

You can not miss fleabag listed as one of the great feminist icons of our generation. What this series achieved with very few episodes is to create a character without many scruples and in the midst of a life crisis to portray a series of realities from a female point of view that you will not find in any other fiction. Or maybe yes, in the new series in which Phoebe Waller Bridge is currently working with Amazon Prime…