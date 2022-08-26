8 films for the return to the classroom

September is the new January. Start over. Both the smallest of the house and the adults, tend to be reluctant at the beginning. And it is that, the back to school It’s not just the first day, it’s the whole month and the weeks before when we start to get restless because a change is coming. Likewise, the return of classes and work reminds us that the holidays are over. Faced with all this, movies are the best way to cope with changes and overcome that trance state.

Matilda (nineteen ninety six)

Based on the homonymous novel by Roald Dahl, it is the story of a very peculiar girl: Matilda. Although her family does not appreciate and understand school education, the little girl is passionate about reading. As she grows older, she discovers that she has powers that she can use to move objects with her mind. This endearing film starring Mara Wilson recreates many endearing and funny moments at the school the young woman attends.

grease (1978)

The fabulous of the musical classics, there is arguably no better known back to school than Sandy and Danny Zuko, played by Olivia Newton John and John Travolta. The protagonists spend an unforgettable summer together believing that they were never going to see each other again. However, they unexpectedly meet again at the institute where they will both study next year. With scenes shot in a real high school, the Huntington Park High School in California, this film has the perfect atmosphere that reminds us of the good times of back to school.

harry potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001)

The first of the saga, in this film the young Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), an orphan boy who lives with his uncles, receives a series of letters addressed to him. Soon after, on the day of his eleventh birthday, he discovers that he is the son of two well-known wizards, from whom he has inherited magical powers. Therefore, he must go to Howarts, a famous school of magic and sorcery. There, he lives his first day of school in this atypical boarding school located between mountains and lakes.

Bad Girls (2004)

The iconic film starring Lindsay Lohan won over audiences at its premiere. Fun and carefree, it is the story of Cady, a young woman who, after spending her childhood in Africa, moves to a high school in Illinois. There, she will befriend three of the most popular and manipulative girls. The young woman will be carried away by these new influences that force her to choose between her identity and being part of her group. Scenes in the gym, the corridors, the canteen and the soccer field will bring back the desire to return to school.

I have never been kissed (1999)

This witty romantic comedy, starring Drew Barrymore, tells the story of a brilliant journalist who aspires to become a seasoned reporter. Suddenly, she is presented with the opportunity she had been waiting for so long: her first report in which she must infiltrate an institute to study today’s youth. On her return to school, the journalist will relive her adolescence, but this time, she will have to find herself, and by the way, she will meet a teacher who will help her integrate.

The club of five (1985)

A true American classic from the 1980s. Its protagonists are five teenagers who have nothing in common, except that they are all punished to spend a Saturday at the institute where they study. That day in the corridors of the center they will discover truths that they did not know and they will share their thoughts and beliefs. These characters, defined by their own prejudices, make this teen comedy an unforgettable film and a benchmark among back-to-school dramas.

Little Manhattan (2005)

Young Gabe’s (Josh Hutcherson) universe is about to change when he runs into his first love. This endearing film will put you in the shoes of an 11-year-old boy who lives on the Upper West Side and is hopelessly in love with Rosemary (Charlie Ray). With a nostalgic touch, this film places the action in a small part of Manhattan, and of course makes New York City part of the story. As well as, he accompanies the little one to class, to extracurricular activities and afternoons with his friends.

super nerds (2016)

The comedy that follows Amy (Kaitlyn Dever) and Molly (Beanie Feldstein), two high school students about to graduate. Current and fresh, this film tells how two young misfits put all their expectations in a graduation party. His idea is to recover all the party nights, those that were lost while studying, on the last day of class. One craziness after another, these frantic teens will learn lessons about life and friendship before they start college.