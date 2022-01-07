8 films with precious jewels to see once in a lifetime

Precious, dazzling, colorful and luxurious. The fairy jewels lying on the necks and between the fingers of Hollywood divas are so beautiful and special that often the plot of the films revolve around these bijoux. Just think of the legendary Heart of the Ocean gem – the blue diamond – that Kate Winslet sports in Titanic, or the necklace signed Cartier Toussaint that Sandra Bullock steals in Ocean’s 8 together with his accomplices. Not to mention Marilyn, Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn…

Jewels have taken on a co-star role in films as early as 1943. It was thanks to the famous jeweler Harry Winston, in fact, and his foresight to accompany the actresses on the red carpet with his creations, that jewels have conquered a key role in the image of Hollywood stars. Since then, the jewels of Tiffany & Co., Cartier, Bulgari and many other great fashion houses have also had a place of honor on the glossy red carpets.

The most beautiful jewelry movies to see once in a lifetime

1. Moon of Baroda – Men prefer blondes (1953)

Everyone will remember the legendary scene from Men Prefer Blondes in which Marilyn Monroe, wrapped in a sensual pink satin, sings Diamonds are Girl’s Best Friends as a host of gentlemen are intent on showering her in glittering jewels. Perhaps not everyone knows that all that opulence of precious stones is nothing more than a big bluff: the jewels are fake. The real gem, in fact, the actress wore it only for the promotional campaign of the film. We are talking about the wonderful Moon of Baroda diamond, a pear-cut canary yellow diamond – recently auctioned by Christie’s for 1.3 million dollars.

2. Cartier ring – High society (1956)

In this 1956 film, a gorgeous young Grace Kelly is seen playing Tracy Samantha Lord, a divorced woman disputed by three men (none other than Bing Crosby, John Lund and Frank Sinatra). Among the jewels worn by the princess during the film, one of them is very special: a ring signed Cartier with a 10.47-carat emerald-cut diamond, mounted on a platinum structure. There are interviews with Kelly in which it would appear that this stone was stated that this stone was her second engagement ring given to her by Prince Rainier III.

3. Ribbon Rosette – Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

In the iconic scene where Holly Golightly (played, of course, by Audrey Hepburn) admires Tiffany’s window while sipping coffee and eating Danish pastry behind her Oliver Goldsmith sunglasses, Givenchy’s sensual little black dress is not the only one element to have remained this eternal scene. Certainly the diadem and the necklace made by Roger Scemama also played a fundamental role: five strings of pearls embellished in the front with a jewel closure. Not to mention the jewel used for the promotional campaign of the film, the Ribbon Rosette necklace created by the skilled hands of Jean Schlumberger, even more precious. This, in fact, was made of platinum, yellow gold and diamonds, with one of the largest and most fabulous yellow diamonds in the world in the center. The stone was discovered in the Kimberly mine in South Africa in 1877 and was bought the following year by Charles Lewis Tiffany for $ 18,000. The jeweler and entrepreneur had it cut into the current cushion shape with 82 facets.

4. Snakes bracelet – Cleopatra (1963)

In the magical Roman setting, on the set of Cleopatra, Liz Taylor – the purple-eyed diva – fell in love with Richard Burton, inaugurating what would have been one of the most troubled and legendary love stories in all of Hollywood and, above all, full of gifts. precious. In fact, Burton over the years has given Taylor numerous fabulous jewels, including a snake-shaped gold bracelet, decorated with rubies, emeralds and diamonds and signed by Bulgari. The bijoux can be admired in a shot of the actress made in the 60s during the shooting of the film Cleopatra. What is nice to note is the resemblance of the Bulgari bracelet to the props created by Joseff of Hollywood for the scenes in the film. Could they have inspired each other?

5. Ruby necklace – Pretty Woman (1990)

The quintessential modern and romantic love story, in which a splendid Julia Roberts finds love and a wardrobe full of evening dresses and elegant garments, but also a precious white gold necklace with diamonds and 23 rubies. French goldsmith Fred Joaillier made the necklace – worth around $ 1 million – specifically for the film.

6. Satine necklace – Moulin Rouge! (2001)

Nicole Kidman in Moulin Rouge too! sings that diamonds are a woman’s best friend. In fact, the protagonist of this iconic musical, the étoile Satine (played by Kidman, precisely), receives as a gift from the Duke of Monroth a splendid necklace composed of 1300 diamonds with a platinum setting, all closed by a sapphire. 2.5 carat. The jewel was created by the Australian jeweler Stefano Canturi, who was inspired by the Louis XVI style, the scrolls, the openwork lace and the splendid late 19th century bodices to give the bijoux a value of almost 1 million dollars.

7. Savoy headpiece – The Great Gatsby (2013)

For this version of The Great Gatsby directed by Baz Luhrmann, the New York maison Tiffany & Co. has created wonderful creations, such as the daisy signet ring worn by Gatsby, the pearl necklace of Daisy and, above all, the famous tiara that the young woman wears to the party. The jewel perfectly embodies the Jazz Age of the 1920s, and was directly inspired by a design discovered in Tiffany’s archives, recreated using high quality diamonds and pearls.

8. Bulgari necklace – House of Gucci (2021)

One could not fail to mention the new jewels recently arrived on the big screen thanks to the release of the long-awaited film House of Gucci, in which the secrets of one of the most important families of the Olympus of fashion are masterfully told by Lady Gaga and Adam Driver. Although the occasions in which Patrizia Reggiani (played by Lady Gaga) wears splendid creations of high jewelery are innumerable, an absolute jewel deserves a special mention. In fact, Lady Gaga wore a wonderful Bulgari necklace from the new Le Magnifiche collection, characterized by 11 oval rubies and 77 brilliant-cut diamonds set on a platinum structure, all enhanced by a splendid red satin dress.

