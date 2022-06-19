8 free games and hundreds of demos to discover this weekend on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Switch.

The heat is on, but so are the good games available at no extra cost from computer and console stores.

It’s a weekend where the heat seems to want to remain the protagonist, at least for a few more days, but where we have a lot of video games to discover thanks to the different stores, between free downloads, limited time trials and the Steam Next Fest returning once again with hundreds of demos. It is unlikely that between today and Sunday you will not play these free games.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

With a second installment starring Vin Diesel, presented at the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, the franchise is more relevant than ever, which explains the curiosity of many of us. If so, we have good news for you, you can get your hands on a copy of the first survival game until June 19th.

Type: Limited Time Trial

15 years will be the 15th anniversary of one of the most popular sagas in the pages of 3DJuegos. And Ubisoft has planned several actions to commemorate it. For example, they offer a free weekend trial of Assassin’s Creed: Origins, allowing users to experience the origins of the Brotherhood in ancient Egypt.

Type: Limited Time Trial

While waiting for a second installment that seems to never want to arrive, we can find in the Xbox Free Play Days its first installment, a video game with which Techland has clearly shown its mastery when developing this type of proposals, also sharing one of the most acclaimed announcement trailers in the industry.

Type: Limited Time Trial

We also have a trial this weekend on Steam of GTFO, an extreme co-op shooter with tinges of terror that alternates between suspense and the most explosive action. After several months in stores, the proposal continues to add content that wants to show all curious people who are brave enough to enter its world.

Type: Limited Time Trial

This gripping adventure follows the story of four intrepid fishy friends who are forcibly separated from their home, a pet shop aquarium, and set off on a journey where they swim, fly, roll and roll their way from a remote county in England to the sea to live in freedom.

Type: Demo Release

With the Capcom Showcase at midnight from Monday to Tuesday, we got a new look at this Monster Hunter Rise expansion which now, on PC and Nintendo Switch, wants to show its cards to players with a taste of its single and multiplayer action, with seven missions and multiple monsters to hunt.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

Let’s not forget the Epic Games Store. The store faithfully continues its commitment to free and this time invites us to get our hands on a combination of Portal, Zelda and Metroid where we explore a vast, freely interconnected world, solving puzzles along the way and defeating monsters. .

Type: Limited Time Trial

New sample game from Nintendo Switch Online. The subscription service rewards its users by inviting them to try one of these indie adventures capable of becoming a phenomenon: Stardew Valley. More than just a colorful farming simulator that Japanese console players will be able to enjoy this weekend.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

June is Pride month, and Microsoft wanted to join the celebration by offering a narrative adventure game featuring a transgender character. It’s a video game signed by Dontnod Entertainment, true experts in the genre, in which you can travel to a city in Alaska in a story full of feelings.

Steam NextFest [PC]

Type: Hundreds of demos to try

This week along with Steam, we’re also bringing you a look at the dozens of demos available for your commercial PC gaming enjoyment, many of which relate to some of the most exciting adventures coming to PC in the coming months. come. Between so many demo versions, you are guaranteed to have fun.

Free games for everyone

Prime Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, PS Plus

And that’s not the end of the list of games you can enjoy this weekend, as we have the opportunity to explore new free games for subscribers to services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro , Prime Gaming or Game Pass.