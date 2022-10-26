8 fruits that will provide you with less sugar and that you should consume

Since always, the health experts have emphasized that they should be consumed fruits Y vegetables In order to have a good state of health, regardless of whether you are on an eating plan or if you intend to lose or gain weight, it is always important to add both options to your daily diet to improve your quality of life.

It is important to note, specifically in the case of fruits, that not all are suitable for people with diabetes. This is due, for the most part, to the possibility of presenting an increase in blood glucose, which would affect the person in question. Because of this, they are advised to add options that are not high in carbon content. sugar or even, some that could be a great ally to reduce it.

From this, the doubt arises as to what could be the fruits that would help us lower glucose or, which are those, that they will recommend for their common consumption, we have here some recommendations from experts, which could be ideal. We should also mention that you should always consult an expert or, to your private doctor, to confirm that they can be consumed without any problem. This in case of presenting conditions related to other organs.

Pumpkin

One of the seasonal fruits like pumpkincan be a great option to help regulate blood sugar levels, it has even been an object of study and use for a large number of patients with diabetes. According to the information presented by Heathlineit has been shown that this may be ideal for reducing glucose.

Grapefruit

The citrus have been noted for being a fiber loaded option, which is why some elements such as grapefruit have been included in the diet of diabetics. Thanks to its plant compounds such as naringenin, a polyphenol with high antidiabetic properties, it will be perfect for them.

Orange

And if we get into topics of citruswe cannot leave out of the list the orange, other of the most important and outstanding fruits. In the case of orange, it has been recommended as an excellent option to help improve insulin sensitivity, reduce HbaA1c and protect against the development of diabetes.

Pink grapefruit

In the same way that the two mentioned citrusgrapefruit is extremely nutritious and its consumption could also help reduce resistance to insulinin the same way that cholesterol does them. Due to its high content of antioxidants, it is also ideal for preventing kidney stones and will help with weight loss.

Lemons

Following the line of citrus fruits, we have to mention that lemons are also among the ideal options for people with diabetes. It has been noted that there 2.5 grams of sugar per 100 grams, which would be ideal. In addition to this, it will prevent fluid retention and will be purifying.

Strawberry

Although it may not seem like it at all, the strawberry It has an extremely low glycemic index and its consumption does not imply a risk of raising blood sugar levels. In the same way, due to its high content of nutrients and antioxidants, it is ideal for lowering blood pressure. glucose Y reduce the risk of some conditions.

Guavas

The experts They also allude to the fact that guava can be an ideal option for people with diabetes. This only has 5 grams of sugar and an approximate 3 grams of fiberwhich will also help lower blood glucose naturally.