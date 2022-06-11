8 German Movies on Netflix You’ll Want to Watch Today

Netflix: 8 German Movies You’ll Want To Watch Today

Today we will introduce you to 8 German films that you can find within the platform of Netflix and that without a doubt you will want to see today finishing all your homework.

The truth is that there are very good German films in the vast Catalogue from Netflix and some are worth knowing.

As you may remember, in terms of series, Germany has already released some great stories, such as Dark, Perfume, Biohackers and the series that gives a supernatural touch to the story of Sigmund Freud, and 1899 is on its way.

It may interest you: Netflix launches a film starring Yanet García

However, sometimes you want to see something shorter, where you can discover the ending without having to spend several hours sitting in front of the screen, and that’s where movies can save you.

Despite everything, the best part is that German productions, at least on Netflix, usually have great mysteries, criminal stories, a lot of tension and even disturbing elements that you will not be able to get out of your head.

In this way, at the top are a vampire and terrorist movie, the space thriller with Anna Kendrick, a supernatural thriller with one of the actors from Dark, and a teen horror movie that has to do with ghosts, haunted houses and possessions.









Without further ado, the must-watch German movies on Netflix are:

1 Blood Red Sky After a group of terrorists hijack a transatlantic flight, a sick woman must expose a monstrous secret to protect her son. two Prey Roman, his brother Albert and their friends go on a nature hike. The group soon finds themselves in a desperate bid for survival when they realize they have fallen victim to a mysterious shooter. 3 The privilege A wealthy teenager and his friends at an elite private school uncover a dark conspiracy while investigating a series of strange supernatural occurrences. 4 the black island A seemingly peaceful island holds secrets that endanger an orphan when he gets too close to the mysterious new teacher. 5 The Strange House It takes place in a small town in the south of Austria, where, after moving into an old house that had been abandoned for some time, a teenager discovers that it is connected to a murder case, possessions and unsolved mysteries that have to do with some of the villagers, and that they could destroy him and his family. 6 story of a crime A girl disappears from her home in an important and wealthy urbanization in Mexico City. The search for the little girl is complicated when the personal interests of those involved intervene. Based on a true story. 7 stowaway A crew of three on a mission to Mars is faced with a very difficult decision when an accidental stowaway puts the lives of everyone on board in danger. 8 Stella’s kidnapping After being held against her will, a bound and gagged woman tries to ruin the plans of her two kidnappers.