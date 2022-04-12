8 hair masks to regenerate your lengths before summer

Hair masks can give a real boost to your hair. Split ends, frizz, damaged and brittle ends are all signs that it is time to act, especially if the hair is bleached, colored or highlighted. To restore all their radiance, shine and suppleness, nothing better than a repairing hair care. Overview of the 8 best ultra-nourishing hair masks essential to our beauty routine, to revitalize your hair before the arrival of summer.

1. Christophe Robin’s regenerating mask

Hair mask with prickly pear – Christophe Robin 51 € Christophe Robin via Sephora.fr

With rare prickly pear oil, this regenerating mask composed of 97% ingredients of natural origin brings dry and damaged hair back to life.

2. Leonor Greyl’s Quintessence Mask

Quintessence Mask – Leonor Greyl 114 € Leonor Greyl via Sephora.fr

Based on natural oils, it is the eco-chic treatment par excellence that repairs thirsty hair. Leave on for 20 minutes on dry hair before shampooing…

3. Shu Uemura Absolute Essence Mask

Absolute Essence Mask – Shu Uemura 62 € Shu Uemura via Sephora.fr

This treatment infused with golden camellia oil transforms brittle lengths into soft and shiny hair.

4. Sisley Regenerating Care Mask

Regenerating Care Mask With Four Vegetable Oils – Hair Rituel by Sisley 83 € Hair Ritual by Sisley via Sephora.fr

This quartet of vegetable oils – shea, macadamia, camellia and hazelnut – has been designed to regenerate and strengthen the lengths.

5. The honey-infused hair mask

Honey Mirsalehi hair mask – Gisou 50 € Gisou via Sephora.fr

Gisou’s flagship ingredient, honey is at the heart of this ultra-melting formula, which transforms the hair into a dense and silky material.

6. The Ouai treatment mask

The Kardashian clan, Gigi Hadid or even Gwen Stefani are all fans of this hair mask with extracts of lychee, bergamot, white and pink musk, reduces the appearance of split ends in addition to subtly perfume the hair.

7. Sol de Janeiro’s ultra-hydrating mask

WEBEAUTE internship Ultra-hydrating mask – Sol de Janeiro 15 € Sol de Janeiro via Sephora.fr

This moisturizing butter, a concentrate of ingredients inspired by the beauty secrets of Brazilian women, repairs 96% of split ends.

8. Briogeo moisturizing and nourishing mask

WEBEAUTE internship Hydrating and nourishing mask – Briogeo 40 € Briogeo via Sephora.fr

The secret of this formula? The kiwi/avocado duo that fills the hair with vitamins and deeply hydrates it.

