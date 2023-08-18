8 highest grossing horror movies of 2023

We find gems like Ratna among the highest-grossing horror movies of 2023 Talk to me one of two Insidious: Red Door,

It’s a fact that the horror genre is still the product of a minority, but it has a cohesive audience that makes it alive and profitable as a product and subculture. today we are going to talk highest grossing horror movies of 2023Who have become famous for their innovations and telling us amazing stories.

Although they do not reach the stratospheric numbers of mass production such as barbie, these horror movies managed to be profitable even thinking about sequels, which will surely be highly appreciated by their followers. Which were the highest grossing horror movies of 2023? Answer in these lines.

What are the highest grossing movies in history and where can they be seen?

Devil’s Night: The Red Door ,Insidious: Red Door,

Earnings: $185,752,827

end of series Cheat (or so we are told) was one of the most watched and anticipated horror films of the year. Colton, one of the sons of the Lambert family, is now a young art student who, through his paintings, reconnects with his childhood experiences. The result disappointed almost no one and our output remained on par with its predecessors.

Scream VI

Earnings: $168,961,389

the Scream He’s an old acquaintance in the horror film industry and has a loyal audience that flocks to theaters to pay homage to the killer Ghostface. The character reappears in this installment to follow the Carpenter sisters, Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, who now live in New York.

evil dead rise

Earnings: $146,733,054

Although, in general, the tape did not leave a good taste in the mouths of even the most knowledgeable of horror films, the film belonging to the franchise, which debuted in 1981, was one of the most profitable in the current genre. However, there is no shortage of terrifying and gory scenes. evil dead rise It lacks the originality of the first instalment, which is a classic.

papal exorcist ,papal exorcist,

Earnings: $76,160,110 dollars

Russell Crowe plays Father Gabriel Amorth, who was for years the Vatican’s official exorcist. This tape does not depict his biography, but one of the most frightening cases he had to face was when a British family had a supernatural encounter with a demon in an old convent. Although the film isn’t exactly original, it still enticed people to watch it with the promise of something great to see.

‘Talk To Me’ is the Australian horror film praised by film luminaries like Peter Jackson

the Haunted Mansion ,haunted Mansion,

Earnings: $75,571,146

Comedy and horror are always a good combination to attract the audience the Haunted Mansion wow he did it. The tape, which is inspired by the attraction of the same name in Disney, tells the story of a woman who arrives at a haunted mansion with her son. Soon a group of ‘experts’ will come to their aid to unravel the mystery of the place.

hawa

Earnings: $66,992,671

Two sisters are haunted by a supernatural entity lurking around the corners of their home while they deal with the recent death of their mother. Based on the Stephen King short story, the film garnered a lot of attention ahead of its release, and the result was a horrifying film that’s enjoyable from start to finish.

knock at the door ,knock in the cabin,

Earnings: $54,760,947

A couple is taking their daughter to a cabin in the woods for a quiet weekend and their peace is interrupted by a group of strangers. They enter their house, tie them to some chairs and tell them that one of them must die to save the world. From this premise became an entertaining and high-tension film directed by the famous and controversial M. Night Shyamalan.

tell me ,Talk to me,

Earnings: $36,524,293

The new feel of the A24 is one of the last great gems of the genre around the world. Talk to me This is the story of a mummified hand that has the ability to contact the beyond. A young woman who has just lost her mother is tempted to use the item to contact her mother, but this has fatal consequences.

read this also…