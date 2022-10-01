8 highly anticipated superhero movies for 2023

“Aquaman” has been one of the most delayed movies. (Warner Bros.)

Superheroes are very busy characters, but busier are the companies that are behind each of these heroes and that in order to release a new movie of each one of them they have to work for years. In most cases, there is a release schedule that expands year after year.

In some cases, these titles would be released months before, but problems in their productions or controversies with members of their casts have meant that some films have had to be moved and their release dates have been moved to 2023. This may be one of the reasons why it is likely that despite the fact that there are still three months to go until 2022 ends, some production companies have decided to send some of their most anticipated feature films until some point in 2023.

The sequel to “Spider-Man: a new universe” is one of the most anticipated. (Sony Pictures)

Here are eight superhero movies that will be seen on the big screen next year. The release dates are those that remain until now and with the possibility that some of them will be rescheduled.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania – February 17th

The last time the character was seen starring in a solo movie was in 2018, that is, when the character’s new adventure hits theaters, five years will have passed since the previous installment, a very long time for a sequel to the UCM.

this time Scott Lang/Ant-Man after helping save the world in Avengers: Endgamethe hero and the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) will live a new adventure, but this time they will be joined again by Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas. The villain this time will be Jonathan Majors, who could be seen in the series Lokigiving life to Kang, the next great villain of the franchise.

This third part comes five years after the second part. (Marvel Studios)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods -March 17

Originally the film was to be released on April 1, 2022. However, the pandemic of COVID-19 caused this sequel to be pushed back to November 4, 2022, later pushed back to December 21, 2022, and finally pushed back to March 17, 2023.

This film once again revolves around the foster child billy batson (Ash Angel), who gains the ability to transform into a superhero, played by Zachary Levievery time you say the word Shazam. With the help of his foster siblings turned superheroes, Billy fights crime and learns to love his new family.

Fury of the Gods probably start with Billy feeling insecure about whether he’s a good enough superhero, while his super-powered brothers are doing their own thing and he’s having trouble keeping them in check. However, the magician character of Djimon Hounsouwho in the first movie gave Billy powers before he turned to dust, eventually warns him that the Daughters of Atlas they will come for him.

The film changed its release date three times. (Warner Bros.)

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 – May 5th

The group of Marvel superheroes will return for a third adventure after briefly appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder. The fans sure missed them. Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillian and the voices of Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel are back together to continue his adventures across the galaxy and again under the command of James Gunnand with actors like Will Poulter Y Maria Bakalova joining the cast.

Although in the two previous films of Guardians of the Galaxy serious topics have been discussed, this third part suggests this film culminates the trilogy since as it has been revealed, the film will show this band of misfits a little differently. Peter Quill (Pratt) still shocked by the loss of Gamora (Saldana), he must gather his team around him to defend the universe and protect one of his own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could very possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

This third part could be the conclusion of these heroes. (Marvel Studios)

Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiverse (Part One) – June 2

This film was supposed to be released in 2022, but on April 21 this year the film was pushed back to June 2, 2023. On the same day, the title was updated to be just Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. On April 26, 2022, the first 15 minutes of the film were shown during CinemaCon and on June 13, 2022, Jason Schwartzmann, Jorma Taccone Y Shea Whighham were chosen as The Spot, Vulture Y Gwen Stacyrespectively.

in this new adventure Miles Morales come back for the next chapter in the saga Spider-Versewinner of a Oscaran epic adventure that will transport spider-manthe friendly full-time neighborhood of brooklynacross the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of superheroes. People facing a villain more powerful than anything they’ve ever known.

One of the most anticipated movies of 2023. (Sony Pictures)

Flash – June 23

The various controversies that the protagonist has faced in recent months Ezra Millerthey have made Warner Bros. moved the release date. In addition, the feature film had several setbacks and multiple delays caused by changes in director, the pandemic of COVID-19as well as post-production delays.

While working in his lab one night during a thunderstorm, lightning strikes a tray of chemicals, splashing the science cop. Barry Allen with your content. Fruit of the accident, capable of moving at super-speed, Barry becomes Flasha superhero who will try to protect Central City of the threats. However, this will not be a coming of age movie, rather it will be an adventure involving more heroes in time travel or alternate universes.

Ezra Miller’s problems caused the film to be delayed again. (Warner Bros.)

the marvels – 28 of July

This film will present Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. She will be joined in the film by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as an adult Monica Rambeau in WandaVision from Marvel Studios, along with Iman Vellani, who appeared as Ms Marvel in the series of the same name that premiered on Disney+.

Larson will reprise her role as the titular heroine, a former Air Force pilot who also appeared in Avengers: Endgame to save the day by destroying Thanos’ warship. With Nia DaCosta (Candyman) will take the reins as director. The sequel could also further explore Carol and Monica’s relationship, which WandaVision it also revealed that it may be more complicated than initially thought.

The film will unite three heroines. (Marvel Studios)

Kraven the Hunter – October 6

This feature film has also moved its release date, originally it would be released on January 13, 2022but was eventually pushed back to October of the next year, as they were delayed in filming.

The universe spider-man in sony pictures expands with this film, centered on the character from the Stan Lee and Steve Ditko comics and which joins the exploration of the spider-man villains after the release of films such as Venom Y Morbius. Also known as Sergei Kravinov, Kraven the Hunter He is a supervillain and the best hunter in the world. he plays him Aaron Taylor Johnson in a film that also features Russell Crowe Y Ariana DeBose in your cast.

Kraven the Hunter is based on the villain from the comics. (Marvel Comics)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom- December 21

On March 12, 2021, it was reported that the film would begin production in June of the same year in the UK, under the working title Necrus. On June 10, James Wan announced on Instagram that the official title of the film would be Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and that pre-production had already started.

On March 9, 2022it was revealed that Warner Bros. had delayed the release of several of his films, including Aquamanwhich would be released on March 17, 2023. However, on August 24, 2022, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the company had postponed the film’s release to December 21 of the next year.

james wan returns to directing in the sequel to DC’s aquatic superhero alongside Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Y Nicole Kidman. When an ancient power is unleashed, the heroes must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis and the world from irreversible devastation.

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” will arrive until December of next year. (Warner Bros. )

