8 Kardashians Feuds With Friends – From Larsa Pippen to Taylor Swift

When it comes to the Kardashian/Jenner inner circle, there were a few feuds that ended in the best friend parting ways.

Of course, everyone remembers the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson drama that led to her being left out of the family, and a dramatic “Red Table Talk” interview with Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Over the years, the Kardashian clan has proven that if you upset their family in any way, they have no problem cutting you out of their lives.

Here are 8 times the Kardashians had a major feud with former friends.

1. Larsa Pippen

Pippen, another reality TV star, was longtime friends with Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. However, the status of their friendship was called into question after the three sisters unfollowed Pippen on Instagram in the summer of 2020.

Pippen blamed Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West for the fallout during an interview with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on their Hollywood Raw podcast.

“I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he didn’t really trust anyone with Kim,” she said, adding that West used to call her at all hours of the night. to “rant” and that she ultimately had to block his number. .

She thinks West was angry that her number was blocked and started reporting her to Kim along with the rest of the family.

It wasn’t just West who allegedly started the beef between Pippen and the Kardashian sisters, but also Travis Scott.

Pippen claimed that she met Scott one night at a club and that Scott immediately called Kylie Jenner and told her she was hitting on him, which Pippen vehemently denies.

2.Taylor Swift

Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Surprisingly, Swift struck up a friendship with Kim and Kanye in 2015, though that friendship didn’t last too long.

The friendship turned sour after Kim leaked a conversation between Swift and West on her 2016 track “Famous,” in which the former couple claimed West got permission to rap about Swift.

However, Swift argued that she didn’t know the specific line, “I made that female dog famous,” and felt “vindicated” by the leaked conversation.

“Instead of responding to those asking me how I feel about the leaked video footage proving I was telling the truth the whole time on *that call*,” Swift wrote on Instagram, according to US Weekly.

“You know, the one that was illegally recorded, that someone edited and manipulated in order to entrap me and put me, my family and my fans through hell for 4 years…”

3.Jordyn Woods

Kylie Jenner has cut ties with her longtime BFF after reports emerged that Woods and Tristan Thompson kissed at a party.

At first, the family didn’t quite believe the story, especially considering how close Woods was to them and how long they were all friends, according to People.

However, after multiple sources confirmed the story, Woods, who was living with Jenner at the time, was forced to move out.

The backlash forced Woods to appear on “Red Table Talk” and speak to Jada Pinkett-Smith, who Woods is also friends with, to explain her side of the story.

“I made as many excuses as possible by telephone, by SMS. And until I had the opportunity to speak face to face, could she really feel, you know, what I was saying? But I reached out and the opportunity is there,” Woods said.

“I offered everything I could – a polygraph test, anything, anything that makes you feel better, that’s what I want. But at least they know it’s there.

4. Blac Chyna

Before Blac Chyna started dating Rob Kardashian, she was friends with Kim Kardashian, although things started to go awry after Tyga started dating Kylie Jenner.

It wasn’t until Chyna started dating Rob, that her connection with Kim was completely severed due to Chyna and Rob’s tumultuous romance.

Now, Chyna is taking legal action against the Kardashian/Jenner family over the cancellation of her reality show, “Rob & Chyna,” which she claims was caused by the Kardashians’ influence on E!.

“I plan to refocus my attention on my trial against Kris Jenner and her daughters Kim, Khloé and Kylie which begins in 13 days”, Chyna wrote in a statement on Twitter.

“When they killed my #1 show in January 2017, it not only hurt me financially and emotionally, but also my beautiful CHILDREN. »

5. Joyce Bonelli

Bonelli had been a makeup artist with Kardashian/Jenner for ten years before they decided to cut ties with her.

All five sisters, including Kris Jenner, dumped Bonelli on Instagram after she allegedly “tried to sidestep them on a deal so the Kardashians wouldn’t make money off it,” according to People.

Bonelli also claimed that she coined Kanye West’s “that sh*t cray” catchphrase for a song with Jay-Z, which only pushed the Kardashians further away from her.

During a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bonelli opened up about her closeness to the sisters and said they text each other “every other day.”

“I’ve been with the girls for so long and we’ve been through so much. It’s been over a decade. We have known each other since the beginning before they were famous. »

6. Stephanie Berger

In 2017, Kim decided to sever ties with her personal assistant, Shepherd, who had worked for Kim since 2013, according to People.

The decision was made after Shepherd wanted to take on a bigger role with Kim’s brand and businesses, but it didn’t work out.

The tension only seemed to grow after Kim admitted it was weird that Kourtney got so close to her assistant during an episode of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians.’

Kourtney had shared with Kim that Shepherd confided in her that she was “unsatisfied, work-wise,” Kim replied, saying, “I think it’s like inappropriate for her to talk to you and not about me. »

After going through a period where Kim and Shepherd barely spoke, the two seem to be on good terms again.

7. Monica Rose

Rose, who had been a stylist for the entire Kardashian/Jenner family, was suddenly dumped by the entire family in 2017, in circumstances that led people to speculate.

Related stories from YourTango:

In an interview with Andy Cohen, according to People, Kim revealed that her reason for cutting ties with Rose is different from the reason her family did it.

She told Cohen that people have speculated that Rose was the reason Kanye West stepped in to revamp Kim’s style – with her husband hiring a whole new team for her.

“So I think people think that’s the reason, and for me, maybe that’s the reason,” Kim said. “I needed a new atmosphere. »

Theories about why Rose may have been fired only intensified after Khloe tweeted, “What would you do if you found out a friend was stealing from you? Would you cut the friendship and let God deal with it? Or would you go the legal route? ”

8. Brittny Gastineau

Free / Shutterstock

According to the NY Daily News, Kim once had a very close friendship with Gastineau until she married ex-husband Kris Humphries.

After Kim announced her engagement, Gastineau reportedly expressed concerns about the relationship, and apparently Kim didn’t take the criticism well.

Gastineau still attended their wedding, but afterwards Kim reportedly stopped answering her friend’s phone calls.

Although it seems Gastineau has been on better terms with the family for a while after attending Kourtney’s birthday trip with Kim in 2017.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues and current affairs. Follow her on Instagram.