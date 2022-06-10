8 Marvel Characters That Should Be In The Thunderbolts

They’ve confirmed that they’re going to make a movie about The Thunderbolts and we’re going to pick a few characters that Marvel should use.

For now we have very few details about the film of The Thunderboltsbut we know that the director will be Jake Schreier (Kidding, Dave and Beef) and that the script will be written by Eric Pearsonwho has already worked on Marvel with the movie black widow (2021). The story will be a version of the suicide squadas they describe her as “a group of supervillains who will do missions for the government.”

Since the start of Marvel Cinematic Universe They’ve introduced a lot of characters and some of them have only been in one movie or series, so now it’s time for them to come back and come together to form this team of villains.

8 characters they should use:

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus). In the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series of Disney Pluswe were able to see how this character is up to something big and could very well be Marvel’s version of Amanda Waller from The Suicide Squad.

Baron Zemo (Daniel Bruhl). This is an impressive villain, as he brings together a lot of charisma, contacts and resources to get out of different situations. Also, even though he is a villain and tried to break up the Avengers, he has shown that he knows how to work with the heroes.

Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp). Even though she started in SHIELD, she is very resentful that they left her. Although her things did not go badly for her and she created her own criminal organization. At the end of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series she goes back to work for the United States Government, so in The Thunderbolts movie she can’t be missing. She though she may have her own hidden agenda.

John Walker / US Agent (Wyatt Russell). Another character they featured in the Falcon series and The Winter Soldier. He started out as the new Captain America, but he didn’t end up being worthy of Steve Rogers’ shield and legacy, so he was given a new identity and now appears to work directly for Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). We were able to verify how in the post-credits scene of the movie Black Widow, the character of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine entrusts her to finish off Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), but during the events of the Hawkeye series she does not finish that mission. Still, she can be an important part of The Thunderbolts, especially if the writer is the same as her debut Marvel movie.

Antonia Dreykov / Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko). She has the ability to copy her opponents’ moves and is very good at hand-to-hand combat. After the events of the Black Widow movie, she broke free of mind control and can reappear at any time.

Ava Starr / Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). She was the villain of Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018) and if she manages to control her power, she can be one of the most incredible characters in Marvel.

Justin Hammer (Sam Rockwell). He is one of the villains in Iron Man 2, who tries to keep up with Tony Stark but fails and ends up in Seagate Penitentiary. A great actor and an interesting character that would be great for Marvel to bring back for the Thunderbolts movie.