8 Marvel Studios series that are about to be released

The Marvel Universe continues to expand both on the small screen and on the big screen, for example in the first it has several series to be released.

The MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe for its acronym in English) does not stop growing and has several series waiting to be released on its list. In some of them there are characters that have not received much or no screen time via streaming, but it is their time to shine. Here we tell you what they are, so that you have them in your sights.

More Marvel characters that will have their own series

1. Ms Marvel

Release date: 8 of June.

Cast: Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel), Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaykh, rish sah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur. In addition to matt lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Travina Springer, Ashar Ushman Y Nimra Buchan.

She is Marvel’s newest superheroine, and the first of Muslim blood. Her name is Kamala Khan, and she’s a teenager from New Jersey trying to balance her life between the things of her age, school, and her newfound powers. She is a gamer, she loves to write fanfiction, she has too much imagination, and she is a red-bones fan of superheroes, especially Captain Marvel.

Obi Wan comes out of his exile this Friday with a double chapter

2. She Hulk: Defender of Heroes

Release date: 17 of August.

Cast: Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk) and Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk). Accompanied by Tim Roth (Emil Blonsky/Abomination), Benedict Wong (wong), Jameela Jamil (Titania), Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Renee Elise Goldsberry Y Jon Bass.

Here we will see Jennifer Walters, a single lawyer in her 30s who will specialize in cases related to superheroes. She has the same powers as her cousin, who donated blood to her after being injured in the crossfire of a crime boss, and she decides to stay as she-hulk. Thus, we will see her take care of her cases but also try to have love dates.

3. Echo

Release date: 2023

Cast: Alaqua Cox (Maya Lopez/Echo), Chaske Spencer, Both Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene Y Zahn McClarnon.

Maya Lopez, aka Threw outmade his debut in another MCU series last year: hawk eye. There we got to see her as the ruthless Deaf leader of a gang who wants to make Ronin/Clint Barton pay for her acts of revenge. But now in the Marvel Studios series itself we will know her origin story in her hometown. There she must confront her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and understand what her family and community mean to her moving forward.

Other Marvel series waiting to be released

There are more series and even specials from Marvel Studios that do not yet have an exact release date, but that can excite the most passionate fans. Check what they are:

Four. What if…? Season 2: It will reach our screens via streaming this year.

5. Secret Invasion: With Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury Ben Mendelson as Talos, and cobie smulders like Mary Hill. The heroes of Earth will discover that the Skrulls have infiltrated society and among the superheroes. It is planned to release it in 2022.

6. I Am Groot: Spin-off of the films of Guardians of the Galaxy with this beloved character in his youth while growing up. It will include new and unusual characters. Premiere soon.

7. werewolf by night: The protagonist will be the Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernaland we will be able to see it in October of this year around Halloween.

8. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: It will be released in December 2022.

But that is not all, because in the future these other series are also contemplated: season 2 of Loki, Agatha: House of Darkness (spin off of WandaVision), Spider-Man: Freshman year, Marvel Zombies, Armor Warsa new one Daredevil, Iron Heartand one about Wakanda (part of the franchise Black Panther).

So far we have seen WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What if…? (season 1), hawk eyeand recently Moon Knight. And made by other studios have also been released Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Agent Carter, Inhumans, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, luke cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, Runaways Y Cloak & Dagger. But, to the happiness of the fans, Marvel Studios will continue to release series and, of course, movies, to continue expanding their universe.