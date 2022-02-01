8 million Bugatti in Salento: crazy night race

They traveled the West ring road of Lecce headed for Brindisi, when suddenly they found themselves in front of one Bugatti Centodieci and they literally left their eyes on us. On the other hand, how not to overdo them in front of an 8 million euro hypercar, of which there are only ten examples in the world? “It’s certainly not a car you see every day,” he says Alessandro De Giorgi, twenty-six, from Cavallino, who last night, while he was in the car with a friend, crossed the super car and filmed it, even managing to overtake it with his small car. “We were walking along the ring road – says the young man – when we reached the hospital Vito Fazzi we began to hear an exaggerated rumble from afar. We saw a car from afar, we thought it was a Porsche. Then we reached it and discovered that it was a Bugatti: it was beautiful, we were left with wide open eyes ». The “close” encounter and overtaking.

The story

Alessandro adds: «At a certain point, my friend told me to overtake her to film her also in front. We went between 90 and 100 kilometers per hour, certainly whoever drove that jewel was walking. When we joined the Bugatti, in fact, one acceleration was enough to lose sight of it. Then, however, I succeeded: it was a satisfaction (laughs, ed). That car has 1,600 horsepower, but I overtook it with a Ford Fiesta with just 86 horsepower ». In the world there are only about ten specimens of the Bugatti Centodiecione of which owns the five-time Golden Ball Cristiano Ronaldo. Unlike previous sightings (crossed in Nardò, at a service area, the same car would have been driven by a boy), the driver of the hypercar – continues Alessandro – “had gray hair”. The “greeting” just before the Condò gallery. “We thought he would go on to the gallery – concludes the young driver from Salento – but then he turned to Monteroni and we lost sight of it. Before she turned, we greeted her with a honk, the driver answered us and then he disappeared, taking our eyes with him ».

The Corriere del Mezzogiorno Puglia newsletter

