8 million sold? The count could be very inaccurate, Ross now admits – Nerd4.life

Earlier this week, PlayStation fans were in an uproar when director Jeff Ross revealed that Days Gone had sold over eight million copies on PS4. He further speculated that the Steam port had likely added another million players to the title total. Now, however, he admits that the count could be very inaccurate.

In fact, speaking on Twisted Metal creator David Jaffe’s YouTube channel, Ross made it clear that its source for “sales numbers” was a defunct website called Gamestat, which actually plotted trophy data to calculate an approximate number of players. In this case, used copies, PS Plus / Now versions and rentals would all contribute to the eight million figure. The true number of sales is probably lower.

Days Gone Deacon

He also added that they weren’t necessarily the top of PlayStation a reject a sequel of Days Gone, but the management of Sony Bend. Ross referred to “local management” in his original post – audiences assumed these words were referring to some kind of regional manager within the PlayStation Studios facility. In reality, it doesn’t seem to be the case.

Apparently, the studio did not never even tried to propose a sequel to characters of the caliber of Shuhei Yoshida and Hermen Hulst, or those who normally have the final say on starting a new project.

The whole speech, we remember, was born from the fact that Ghost of Tsushima has exceeded 8 million units sold and is considered a success by Sony. Ross responded by stating that Days Gone had also sold similar figures but was described as a failure. Now, we find that this report is actually inaccurate.

We hope to discover, sooner or later, more official data on the sales of Days Gone, even if it seems unlikely that Sony will communicate them since the IP has now been abandoned.