8 Minecraft-Themed 3D Prints You Should Try

One of the coolest aspects of Minecraft is its unique visual style and all the details it contains. The market is full of Minecraft action figures, Lego and other toys. However, you do not need to go to the store as there are numerous free templates that can be created at home with a 3D printer.

If you search for “Minecraft” in major design files like Thingiverse or Printables, you’ll find hundreds of STL files available right now. However, not all of them are worth your time, and to help you out, we’ve selected the ones we think are the best.

These are the 8 best Minecraft prints we’ve ever seen. Just download the files, cut them with your slicer and send them to your printer, perhaps one of the best 3D printers.

1. Articulates Steve

Minecraft 3D Prints

Steve is an iconic character model who is the main protagonist of the game and features a blocky humanoid figure. He wears a light blue shirt, blue jeans, gray shoes, and a tan beard. Steve’s hair is dark brown and his skin is dark brown, with blue eyes.

The project consists of five parts: arms, head, legs, beak and torso. The 3D designer recommends printing the model at 0.15mm resolution and 15% infill with supports.

Designer and Download Link: Kirby Downey via Myminifactory

2. Minecraft Creeper Minifigure Kit

Minecraft 3D Prints

It is a project quick to print and assemble and you can effortlessly separate the frame pieces by simply twisting them, no box cutters or wire cutters required. The kit can be used as a display piece as well as a key ring ornament. You can download the files, open them in any 3D modeling software or STL editor, and customize them to your needs.

Despite the small size, the figure maintains the characteristic cubic body with its typical sad expression. It’s a great way to show your love for the game or to add a touch of Minecraft to your keychain.

Designer and Download Link: Chiz via Printables

3. EXPAND

Minecraft 3D Prints

These Minecraft Sword Keychains are a great way to show your love for the game and add a touch of gamer style to your keys. You can also download and 3D print them and gift them to your closest friends, your kids, or anyone you know who likes to play Minecraft.

Designer and download link: Youbit via Cults3D

4. Textured Minecraft Grass Block Box

Minecraft 3D Prints

A Textured Minecraft Grass Block Box is another attractive Minecraft skin whose lid is designed to resemble the top face of a grass block, complete with the signature vibrant green color and chunky texture that gamers will immediately recognize.

The lid fits well and is removable. The diameter is approximately 69mm³ and the internal dimensions are approximately 58x58x60mm. You can 3D print the design and use it to decorate your desktop or gaming station. It can also be a great gift for a game-loving friend or family member. It needs to be 3D printed with supports, especially the lid, but the base does not require supports.

Designer and Download Link: MARCELWO41EDYNKI via Cults3D

5. Minecraft Chess Game

Minecraft 3D Prints

The Minecraft Chess Set not only offers the classic game of chess, but also adds a delicious layer of strategy and Minecraft-themed fun. It’s a great way for fans of chess and Minecraft to enjoy a unique gaming experience that combines the best of both worlds.

Like the others we’ve featured, this set makes a great gift, collector’s item, or masterpiece for your gaming setup. It consists of eight parts and the designer printed it with 0.1mm layer height and 10% infill.

Designer and download link: Guilbert Benjamin via Myminifactory

6. Minecraft Block Lamp

Minecraft 3D Prints

A Minecraft block lamp is a decorative item that replicates one of the game’s recognizable blocks, such as the grass block described above. The lamp emits a nice soft light, making it a great bedside lamp.

You can also place it on a desk, shelf, or anywhere else you like. Whether reading, gaming or just relaxing, the Minecraft Block Lamp creates a warm and welcoming environment with a nod to your favorite virtual world.

Once the parts are 3D printed, glue can be used to attach all four faces together and add an LED strip. The designer recommends using 100% infill, 0.2mm layer height, and no supports are required.

Designer and download link: Bithur_Factory via Cults3D

7. Minecraft Portal Style Phone Charging Dock

Minecraft 3D Prints

The swirling pattern and bright colors of the Minecraft Portal Style Phone Charging Dock mimic the Nether Portal from Minecraft. Add the practical functionality of a charging base for your phone and a touch of interactivity with animations.

A 80 x 165 x 12.8mm phone can be inserted. If your phone is smaller, you can resize the layout until it’s the perfect size. You can use glue to join the detachable parts. No 3D printing media is required and the designer recommends using 8% v-roid infill, four top layers and four bottom layers.

Designer and Download Link: 3D Printed via Cults3D

8. Single and Double Minecraft Chest

Minecraft 3D Prints

You can download and 3D print these Minecraft chests and use them to store your belongings and keep them safe and organized. The Single Trunk offers a single compartment for storing items with 27 available slots. The double trunk, on the other hand, is an enlarged version of the single trunk and offers much more storage capacity.

You can 3D print each panel without tesa. For 3D printing the double trunk, the designer recommends printing with 20% infill, 0.2mm resolution, and using no rafts or supports.

Designer and Download Link: Spradlinb via Printables