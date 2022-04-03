8 new applications of these last weeks that we recommend you try

These 8 new applications from the Play Store are very worthwhile, give them a try!

The Google Play Store has a really wide catalog of free applications of all kinds, but every week new apps arrive in the google app storewhich we are compiling in our updated list with the best new apps and games for Android.

But, to prevent us from missing any, from time to time we collect the best applications that have recently arrived in the Play Store and, for this reason, today we come to recommend you 8 new apps from the last few weeks that you should give a try.

music downloader

The first new application that we come to recommend is Music Downloader, a free app that will allow you to download and play all kinds of music quickly and easily.

In addition, Music Downloader has a complete search engine that will allow you to locate any song or artist you like and with a system of intelligent recommendations that will suggest songs based on your musical tastes.

Easy Mirror : Cast to TV

Easy Mirror : Cast to TV is a completely free application with which you can mirror your smartphone screen to a tv to show your friends the photos of your last trip, play the content of any streaming platform or listen to your music from Spotify in the living room.

Easy Mirror : Cast to TV is an app compatible with most popular smart TV brands like Samsung, LG, Sony or Xiaomi and with devices like the Google Chromecast or the Amazon Fire TV Stick.

HD Camera Beauty Camera

HD Camera Beauty Camera is a simple, but complete, free camera application that will allow you to take photos and videos with very good quality and edit them directly no need to install any other app.

This app has an automatic video stabilization functionallows you to take panoramic photos with a single touch and has a professional mode that allows you to manually adjust parameters such as ISO, white balance, exposure level, scene modes, or color effects.

Animeflv App

If you like anime you will love Animeflv App, a free application that will allow you access the most recent chapters, subtitled in Spanish, from a wide variety of animes among which are some of the most popular today such as Attack on Titan, Night Watch or My Hero Academia

Men Home Workout:Core Exercise

Get in shape at home with Men Home Workout:Core Exercise, a free application that has just landed on Google Play and that provides you with a daily training plan to improve your fitness.

This app has all kinds of basic exercisesperfectly explained, for lose weight, tone your body or gain muscle.

|Snaptube| Video Downloader

Another of the applications that we come to recommend is |Snaptubè| Video Downloader, a tool that will allow you download, in a really simple way, videos from the main social networks like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp or Twitter.

In addition, with this app you can also extract the audio from those videos and export it to MP3 to have it always available on your smartphone.

Spin Master – Coin Master Spins

If you are addicted to Coin Master game you will love this app as Spin Master- Coin Master Spins is a tool that will let you get, daily, free spins and coins and extra reward links.

Readink

The last application on this list is Readink, a free app that has a wide catalog of books of all kinds of genres: fantasy, romance, western, horror…etcwhich is expanding every month.

Readink will allow you sync reading progress between all your devices so you can finish reading your favorite book anytime, anywhere.

This application also has a tag system through which you can locate a specific book in a much faster and easier way.

Related topics: free apps

