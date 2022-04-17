8 new applications of these last weeks that we recommend you try

Share

These 8 new applications from the Play Store are very worthwhile, give them a try!

The Google Play Store has a very wide catalog of free applications of all kinds that every week is expanded with new apps, which we are including in our updated list with the best games and new apps for Android.

But, to avoid overlooking any interesting app, every week we collect for you the best new apps that have recently hit the play store.

On this occasion, we have selected a total of 8 new applications that have arrived in the Google application store in recent weekswhich we recommend you try.

MP3Juice – MP3 Music Download

The first new app from Google Play that you should try is MP3Juice – MP3 Music Download, a complete tool through which you can download all kinds of music in MP3 format and play it directly on your Android mobile.

This free application allows you to quickly locate any song by filtering its extensive catalog by artist, album, musical genre or popularity and create your own playlists with the downloaded songs.

DistroTV – Live TV & Movies

Distro TV is a free app similar to PlutoTV that allows you to watch over 150 live channels with the best free shows and movies from around the world.

Of course, you should bear in mind that most of the content broadcast by Distro TV is in English, although It also has channels in Spanish.

DistroTV is an app that you can use both on your mobile and on your television, as it is compatible with a wide variety of devices such as Android TV, Google TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or Smart TVs from Samsung, LG and Sony.

volume booster

Volume Booster is a handy app that allows you, as its name suggests, increase the volume of all sounds on your mobile device: music, videos, games, voice recorder, alarm clock, ringtone, notifications…etc.

Unlike other similar apps, Volume Booster combines volume control and volume boost so that the sound amplification is immediate.

volume booster is a completely free app with ads that you can download from the direct link to Google Play that we leave you under these lines.

odyssey

Odysee is a video streaming platform that is presented as an alternative to YouTube, since it allows you to enjoy the creations of a large number of independent content creators.

Odysee includes videos on a wide variety of topics such as pop culture, science, gaming, commentary, technology, and education.

Recycles: your App to recycle

Reciclos is a free application created by the company Ecoembes, an organization that cares for the environment through recycling and the eco-design of packaging in Spain, which rewards you for recycling cans and plastic bottles with fantastic direct gifts such as bicycles, electric scooters or tabletsamong others.

The mechanics of this app is really simple: you just have to download the app, Scan the bar codes of the cans and plastic bottles you consume with your mobile and deposit said containers in the containers provided for this purpose..

For each trip you make to these containers you will receive RECYCLE points, which you can accumulate and exchange for direct gifts, participation in raffles or donations to social and environmental projects.

Earn Money And Cash By Task

We have already told you about the best applications to earn money with your mobile and Earn Money And Cash By Task is a new app that will allow you to earn extra money by watching videos, playing games or performing simple tasks.

You will be able to redeem the money that you accumulate in this app through PayPal, in such a way that you will be able to send it to your bank account or use it to make purchases online with the well-known payment platform.

FicRead-Read For Fun

If you like to read, you can’t miss FicRead-Read For Fun, a free app through which you can access a wide catalog of books of all kinds of genres: romance, fantasy, horror, intrigue…etc.

Also, FicRead-Read For Fun saves your reading history so you can pick up where you left off and recommends new books based on your interests.

Plant Identifier App

If you like plants, you will love Plant Identifier App as this free app is able to identify 90% of the plant and tree species on Earth.

Plant Identifier App is a very simple app to use, since you will simply have to take a photo of a plant and this application will take care of giving you all the information about it. This app also allows you create your own collection of plants by saving your favorites in favorites.

