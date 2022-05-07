8 new applications of these last weeks that we recommend you try

Share

These 8 new applications from the Play Store are very worthwhile, give them a try!

Every week we update our list with the best new apps and games for Android with all the free applications that arrive in the Google Play Store, but to avoid missing any diamonds in the rough, from time to time we compile the best ones for you and We bring them so you can meet them.

On this occasion, we come to recommend 8 new apps from the last few weeks that you should try.

Within this selection you will find free applications as useful as Barcode Scanner and QRCrypto Calculator, Fast VPN or Reverse Image Search.

Barcode Scanner and QR

The first application that we come to recommend is Barcode Scanner and QR, a simple but complete tool with which you can scan all types of QR codes and barcodesas it supports all formats of both.

But not only that, because this free app also allows you create your own QR codes to share them with your customers if you have a business or with your friends and family through social networks.

Easy Lens

Easy Lens is a free application that will allow you translate documents and images simply by pointing your mobile camera at them.

With this app you can translate documentsidentify and translate the labels of objects, recognize famous people from their photographs or find out the country of an object or a celebrity.

Easy Lens also promises translate your dog’s barks to know when he is hungry or when he wants to go for a walk, although at this point you will allow us to be somewhat skeptical.

Crypto Calculator

If you usually buy or sell cryptocurrencies or if you are just considering acquiring your first cryptos, you will love Crypto Calculator, a free application with which you can know the exchange rates of all cryptocurrencies and also calculate the transfer rate of these.

Locket Widget

Locket Widget is an application that will allow you share photos with your friends and see the ones they send you directly on the home screen of your mobile.

The operation of this app is really simple: when a friend sends you a photo you can see it in Locket Widget and to reply you simply have to touch the widget, take a photo and send it to him so he can see it on the home screen of your mobile.

fastvpn

With Fast VPN you can browse in a stable and safe way and access restricted content in your country connecting to the more than 100 servers that this tool has spread over more than 50 countries, among which are Spain, United States, United Kingdom, Germany or France.

fast vpn is a totally free app with ads that you can download from the direct link to the Play Store that we leave you under these lines.

Earn Money Online – Win Cash

We have already told you about the best applications to earn money with your mobile, and the latest app of this type to land on Google Play is Earn Money Online – Win Cash, a tool with which you can get some extra money playing roulette and classic scratch cards, completing surveys and testing all kinds of games for your mobile.

Earn Money Online – Win Cash allows you to exchange the money you have accumulated through online payment platforms such as Google Pay or PayPal.

Reverse Image Search

Reverse Image Search, as its name suggests, is a free application that allows you to use reverse image search to identify plants, objects or people and find similar products.

With this app you can locate the source of an image and locate all the web links in which it appears. Reverse Image Search allows you to search in an image that you have taken from the camera of your mobile or in one that you have downloaded from the internet.

Once Reverse Image Search shows you all the results for the image in question, you can choose multiple search enginesincluding both Google and Bing, and compare the results of each of them.

Booster & Antivirus

The last application on this list is Booster & Antivirus, a complete tool with which you can keep your device protected with an antivirus and increase its performance freeing up storage space and RAM.

But not only that, because this free app also allows you to optimize the consumption of your device to save battery and cool down the CPU of your terminal to prevent overheating.

