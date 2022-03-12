8 new applications of these last weeks that we recommend you try

These 8 new applications from the Play Store are very worthwhile, give them a try!

If you are one of those who usually browse the Google Play Store looking for new free applications of all kinds, you are in luck because on this occasion we have selected for you the best 8 new apps that have recently landed on the google app store.

In this collection you will be able to find really useful free applications like Video DownloaderQR Code Scanner – QR Reader, Secure Camera or Striking VPN.

Music Downloader Mp3 Download

The first application on this list is Music Downloader Mp3 Download, a free app with which you can search, download and play royalty-free music in MP3 format anywhere and in a really simple way.

Video Downloader

If instead of downloading music, what you are interested in is downloading videos and images, you will love Video Downloader, because this free application allows you to download videos and photos platforms like Instagram, Twitter or Facebook and see them whenever you want thanks to its integrated player.

Equalizer and Bass Boost

Equalizer and bass booster is a free application through which you can improve the quality and amplify the sound of your favorite music thanks to its 10-band equalizer and its bass boost and volume boost effects.

QR Code Scanner – QR Reader

QR Code Scanner is a complete QR code reader that allows you to scan them not only with the rear camera but also with the front camera. In addition, with this app you can also create QR codes and barcodes and save them to share them with whoever you want.

One of the main advantages of this application compared to other similar ones is that QR Code Scanner – QR Reader encrypts all the information of the QR codes as pages, web, text, contacts, events, emails, phones, Wi-Fi networks and locations.

QR Code Scanner – QR Reader is a completely free application, with ads, but without in-app purchases that you can download from the link that we leave you under these lines.

Secure Camera

Secure Camera is a new camera app for Android focused on privacy and security which includes different modes for taking photos, recording videos and even scanning QR codes.

In addition, this app is as complete as any other similar tool, since it has portrait mode, HDR, automatic mode, night view and facial retouching.

Secure Camera is a free app with no ads or in-app purchases created by the developers of Graphene OS, a private and secure mobile operating system compatible with Android applications.

Secure PDF Viewer

In addition to Secure Camera, the developers of Graphene OS have also published another of their applications on Google Play, it is Secure PDF Viewera comprehensive PDF reader focused on privacy and security that does not ask us for any permission to run.

Like Secure Camera, this app is also totally free and lacks both ads and in-app purchases.

AniMixPlay – HD Anime

If you like anime, you have to try AniMixPlayan application that has just landed on the Play Store and that will allow you to enjoy thousands of episodes of your favorite animes in HD quality.

AniMixPlay – HD Anime en a completely free app, with ads, but without integrated purchases that you can download from the direct link that we leave you below.

Striking VPN

The last app on this list is Striking VPNa fast, secure and free VPN that will allow you access blocked websites and apps and browse the internet and watch videos securely and anonymously.

Striking VPN has 6,000+ virtual private servers located in 70+ locations around the worlduses high-level encryption protocols such as IP and DNS masquerading and is very easy to use since no registration or login required to start using it.

