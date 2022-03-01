8 new games are announced for Nintendo Switch by Eastasiasoft

The list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases it has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today by Eastasiasoft.

As on previous occasions, in the list that we leave you below you can take a look at the new games along with their release date, price and details for Switch:

Wife Quest – March 16, 2022 – $7.99 / €7.99

In Wife Quest, a fun and often mischievous action platformer, you’ll take on the role of the charismatic ex-warrior Mia as she prepares to fight the alluring monster girls who keep kidnapping her beloved husband Fernando. Explore the lands surrounding your marital home in a vibrant side-scrolling pixel art style, slashing enemies and fearlessly navigating a wide variety of dangerous environments.

Thunder Kid – March 23, 2022 – $7.99 / €7.99

In the year 201X, war has already devastated much of the continent when a rogue AI rebels against its creators and leads an army of robots to conquer the part of North America known as the Robot Empire. Trained from a young age as an agent of justice, Thunder Kid is sent into battle against the Robot Royalty and prevents the empire from taking over the world.

Marble Maid – March 31, 2022 – $9.99 / €9.99

A cutie in a maid uniform prepares to tackle her dirtiest job yet! In this puzzle ball adventure, you control the adorable maid as she rolls around a huge property and cleans up the dust motes that litter every room. Chase and eliminate at least 3 dust motes and roll to the finish line before time runs out, and you’ll clear the stage!

Z warp – April 6, 2022 – $6.99 / €6.99

In the year 21XX, a space-time warping spaceship was built and launched, only to be lost in the unknown depths of space on its maiden voyage. When a distress signal is received, it’s up to you, Z Division’s most accomplished pilot, to find the experimental ship and retrieve its black box to investigate. This quest will take you to a hellish realm where you will have to survive waves of diabolical enemies if you hope to return alive and victorious!

More new games for Nintendo Switch

divination – Spring 2022

Trapped inside the room full of screens is a pair of hands that can tell the future. Ask a question and draw the runes, and these hands will reveal what’s next. This is the future you live in, a small world, a city full of uncertainty and doubt, violence and obsession. In an age where people have begun to reject life as an unwanted burden, they will have nothing to rely on. They will come, they will search and you will give them answers.

The Sorrowvirus: A Faceless Short Story – Spring 2022

Follow the journey of Wyatt Heyll, a young man affected by many ailments from an early age. On the verge of death, Wyatt’s parents administer a paranormal substance known as Sorrowvirus, which contaminates the human soul and prevents it from passing into the afterlife. This causes a subject to fall into Purgatory, where they can be healed and brought back to life. However, every time Wyatt returns, his cancers and illnesses return faster than before.

Wings of Bluestar – Spring 2022

Blast off into a story-driven shooter experience like no other! As humanity grapples with the remnants of a mysterious artificial intelligence, it’s up to trainee pilot Aya and veteran ace Zarak to investigate the resurgent threat to free space. Along the way, these defenders of peace must face their past and learn more about themselves before they can discover the truth from their enemies.

What’s more, Splash Cars It will be released on March 9, 2022 for $6.99 / €6.99. Here is a new trailer:

It is expected to be released on the Nintendo Switch eShop

Nintendo eShop is the official store for digital games on Nintendo Switch. Download your favorite games instantly to your console at any time and from the comfort of your home. Get your hands on different offers, enjoy great discounts and discover tons of free games and trials. Choose the payment method that suits you best and get back 5% of each digital purchase, which you can then use to get a discount on your next game. What you can do in the eShop:

What do you think? Do any of them catch your attention for the Nintendo Switch eShop? Feel free to leave it below in the comments.