8 people dead after cargo plane crash in Greece

Debris at the crash site of an Antonov cargo plane, owned by a Ukrainian company, near Kavala, Greece.

(CNN) — A cargo plane crashed in northern Greece on Saturday, killing all eight people on board and raising concerns about Serbian military equipment it was carrying.

The plane was carrying equipment including illumination mortar shells and training shells to Bangladesh when it crashed near Eleftheroupoli in the northeastern Kavala region, Serbian Defense Minister Nebojša Stefanović said, according to Reuters. He added that all eight crew members had died.

According to the Greek public broadcaster ERT, the plane was carrying “dangerous cargo”. Smoke and intense heat, as well as a white substance found near the crash site, raised concerns about possible toxicity, said Marios Apostolidis, a major general with the Greek fire brigade.

Authorities urged people living near the crash site to stay away from the wreckage and to keep their windows closed. Locals described a scene of devastation. “The plane was already on fire when it crashed. There was a big explosion, like a mushroom, like a nuclear bomb,” an anonymous resident told ERT.

“My stomach sank when I saw that fungus,” another resident commented.

The Antonov 12, operated by the Ukrainian cargo airline Meridian, crashed shortly before 11 pm local time (4 pm Miami time) on Saturday, ERT reported.

It was traveling from Serbia to Bangladesh via Jordan when it crashed, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Facebook on Sunday. The cause of the accident is believed to be engine failure.

All eight crew members were Ukrainian citizens, Nikolenko added. He said that the Ukrainian consulate in Thessaloniki set up an operational headquarters, where Ukrainian consular officers worked at the accident site with local rescue and law enforcement teams.

After the accident, 15 firefighters with seven vehicles immediately rushed to the scene, while additional firefighting forces followed, including special units with two “special” vehicles for the collection of hazardous materials, the ministry said, adding that the accident area was immediately cordoned off and a security perimeter was established.

There are currently 30 firefighters and “special forces” on the scene, as well as police and other rescue teams, the Greek Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Experts are also working to determine what the white matter is and what the toxicity of the scene is before proceeding with recovery operations. Authorities have yet to recover the plane’s flight recorder.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said it was “deeply saddened” to hear that there were no survivors after the crash.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the cargo plane crash in northern Greece near Kavala,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted. “We express our deepest condolences to the families of the 8 Ukrainian crew members who tragically lost their lives in the plane crash.”

Greek Army landmine clearance units were on the scene and a “special” chemical defense team was on the way. Power was cut in some parts of the area after the accident, but has now been largely restored, the ministry added.

Talia Kayali reported from Atlanta. Chris Liakos reported from London. Teele Rebane reported from Estonia.