8 (Perfect) Biographical Movies You Must Watch on Netflix

There probably isn’t a person who can honestly say they don’t like biographical Films, and it is that there are all the themes and styles, and the best part is that they open us the possibility of knowing all the details of the life of our favorite characters and of those who have achieved extraordinary things throughout history.

Some biopics explore music, like rocketman and bohemian rhapsody others do not reveal the horrors of war (such as The Pianist), others reveal the stories of great businessmen, artists or “ordinary” people with stories that seem to come from a good book or from the mind of a director nominated for all the awards.

Be that as it may, the legend of “Based on a true story” is usually a guarantee that you will see something good, and there are many movies of this type on streaming that are inspiring and moving (and sometimes very crazy), and you should definitely have them on the list and give them a try.

Netflix has a great selection of biopics of all genres, but there are some that are a good starting point to start and love the stories of real characters.

These are some biographical films worth watching on Netflix:

jobs

Ashton Kutcher stars in this film that tells the story of Steve Jobs (Michael Fassbender also has one.) Directed by Joshua Michael Stern, Jobs shows how this man who left the university became one of the most important figures in the world of technology, fighting against all kinds of obstacles and prejudices to create a “small” business called Apple.

Mary Shelley