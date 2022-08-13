8 period series that you can watch to satisfy your love for this genre – Spoiler Time

Who doesn’t love period dramas? The romance, the betrayals, the battles and the historical facts that they contain? This genre is, par excellence, one of the favorites of the small screen, as it allows us to explore societies in past times and with conventions that would not work in current productions. That’s why I want to recommend 8 series that will make you completely fall in love (or for the first time) with this genre.

1 Downton Abbey – Prime Video

Surely you have heard of downton abbey! This British series has an outstanding cast, which includes Maggie Smithand it’s also visually beautiful (costumes and setting get a 10!). The series follows the family Crawley through different periods of his life. But it is not only focused on them, but also on their servitude. And well, she is full of romances, tragedies and hopes.

Credit: ITV/PBS

two Bridgerton-Netflix

Haven’t you seen them yet? Well, it’s the feeling of the moment! Bridgerton In addition to reminding us of the romanticism of the works of Jane Austenis quite refreshing, because it has characters of color at the center of its story. The series follows the eight brothers of the family Bridgerton as they search for love and happiness in London’s high society.

Credit: Netflix

3 Anne With an E – Netflix

Maybe from this list, Anne With an E is definitely my favourite. Although sadly it was cancelled, the three seasons of it are very worthwhile. Based on the novels of L. M. Montgomery, Anne With an E focuses on the titular character, an orphan who comes to Avonlea to change everything. The series is very emotional and contains very beautiful messages about friendship, family, acceptance, freedom, love and female empowerment.

Credit: Netflix

4 The Crown-Netflix

The Crownthe multi-award winning series of Netflix, season after season will leave you wanting more. It doesn’t matter if you’re not a fan of British royalty, this series will grab you with its great performances, complex characters, and intrigue. Of course, although much of the plot is fiction, the series serves to delve into the real history of this family and learn some historical facts about United Kingdom.

Credit: Netflix

5 The Great – StarzPlay

Not all period dramas have to be so serious and to prove it is The Great. This satire, starring Elle Fanning Y Nicholas Houltfollow the rise of Catherine the Greatwho was a nobody and went on to be the longest reigning female ruler in the history of Russia. The Great mixes the absurd with the dramatic very well and makes you love its characters, even the most evil ones, from the first moment.

Credit: Starz

6 Dickinson – Apple TV+

Dickinson it came to an end last year with a perfect close. It is a comedy coming of age about the poet Emily Dickinson. The series is characterized by its sharp humor and moments of fantasy, as well as the presence of current music and concepts that serve to criticize the patriarchal macho society of the past and present. Also, explore the romance between Emily Y Suewho besides being her best friend, was her brother’s wife.

Credit: Apple TV+

7 Vikings-Netflix

If you still don’t dare to see vikingsI don’t know what are you waiting for! Ragnar Lothbrok He is one of the most iconic characters on television. The series, in its first season, focuses on this character played by Travis Fimmelwho is a farmer who longs to explore. And boy does he do it throughout the seasons, where he goes on to become a legend.

Credit: History

8 Black Sails – StarzPlay

Do you like literature and pirates? then you must see Black Sails. This series serves as a prequel to the book. The island of the treasure From the writer Robert Louis Stevensonand it’s full of girl power, characters LGBT+intrigues, betrayals, conspiracies, sex, death, adventures and spectacular battles. Although one of its main attractions is its main character, the Captain Flint, interpreted by Toby Stephens. Well, it’s about a tortured and complex character who is looking for revenge.