8 Reasons Hollywood Stopped Hiring Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens was an emblematic actress during the time of the 2000’s, however, her career that had a promising future never took off as many expected.

Here are some reasons why Hollywood stopped hiring her as much as before. Advertisements

1. Vanessa Hudgens was the victim of a hack that exposed her intimate photos

In 2007, dozens of celebrities had their private photos hacked, and Vanessa Hudgens was on that list.

Vanessa’s photos were too explicit, so her reputation as a “Disney Star” was completely tarnished.

Hudgens confessed to being “traumatized” after a stranger felt entitled to share her intimate photos with the world.

Advertisements

2. Vanessa told how her mother reacted to the photo leak

Vanessa reported that when the leak happened, she was on vacation in Australia, so she was away from the scandal in Los Angeles.

However, when he got home, he had to break the news to his mother.

“I had to be direct with her, she was too cute and said ‘So now everyone can be without clothes if they want.'”

However, Hudgens said he learned a great lesson from the negative effects of the Internet.

3. His films have been a flop at the box office

After the success of “High School Musical”, there were many expectations in Vanessa’s career, however, the actress never managed to take off.

All the films in which Vanessa has participated were a failure at the box office, except for “Tick Tick Boom”, where she had a supporting role.

Advertisements

4. Vanessa and her boyfriend damaged an important rock and faced justice

Vanessa Hudgens and her then-boyfriend, Austin Butler, were investigated by the justice system after uploading a photo of their names carved on a rock.

But it was not just any kind of rock, but a stone from “Coconino National Park” in Arizona.

The actress was fined $5,000 dollars, and had to return to the park to indicate the place where the stone had been carved.

5. The separation with Zac Efron affected his career

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens were considered “The Perfect Couple” by an entire teenage generation.

Hudgens was at the height of his career during this relationship, however, after their split, Efron became more famous, while Hudgens’ career took a nosedive.

Advertisements

6. Vanessa Hudgens was accused of “Cultural Appropriation” on two occasions

In 2016, Vanessa posted a cute photo wearing a flowery dress with flowing hair.

However, her haters did not hesitate to accuse her of “Cultural Appropriation”, because Hudgens had a “dream catcher” in her hair.

On another occasion, Hudgens posted a photo wearing braids, thus offending the most sensitive of Twitter. The actress chose not to give importance, and not even respond to these people.

7. Vanessa was accused of using substances at the Coachella festival

Another of the most notorious controversies was when Vanessa Hudgens was photographed licking a strange white substance that she had taken out of her bag, in the middle of the Coachella Festival.

For days the media suggested that the actress was consuming some kind of illicit substance, to which the actress silenced them by saying that it was only “white chocolate melted by the heat.”

Advertisements

8. Vanessa was called “Insensitive” for her comments on people who lost their lives to COVID-19

During the 2020 quarantine, Vanessa made a broadcast to convey her frustration that the Coachella Festival had been canceled.

However, many people took offense after the actress said, “Yes, I know there is a virus. I get it, and yes, people are going to die, which is terrible, but… unavoidable.”

Many accused her of not having empathy, with all the people who had lost their loved ones, due to the virus.