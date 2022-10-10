» 8 Sad things Chloe Grace Moretz suffered for her ‘Family Guy’ meme

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz gave an interview to ‘Hunger’ Magazine, in which she spoke for the first time about her “Family Guy” meme, and how much it affected her.

1. After seeing the meme, Chloe did not want to leave her house, she became a recluse

Chloe Moretz revealed that the first time she saw the meme, it was on Twitter, and she was traumatized as they kept sending it to her.

Chloe said that “everyone shared it”, so she chose to stop leaving her house. “I became a recluse,” the actress said.



2. Someone edited her photo and compared it to a character from “Family Guy”

The identity of the person responsible is not known, but someone edited a paparazzi photo, and Chloe’s torso was shortened to create the illusion that her legs were long and her torso was tiny.

Then someone compared her to Peter Griffin’s character from “Family Guy,” in which he dresses as a woman and has the same body features.





3. What is the story of the original photo?

The photo was taken in 2016, while Chloe was walking down the street with two pizza boxes, heading to a hotel.

Chloe revealed that at the time, she thought it was a “cute” photo and now she can’t see it.





4. “When I tried to complain they said, ‘Shut up, it’s funny!'”

Chloe revealed that on one occasion she tried to express herself, and tell the world that this meme was eating her up.

However, according to the actress, someone told her: ‘Shut the fuck up, It’s Funny!’



5. Chloe developed ‘Body Dysmorphia’ and was invaded by toxic thoughts

Chloe revealed that the meme gave her “Body Dysmorphia”, and she couldn’t stop thinking about the “defect” they made fun of.

“I just remember sitting there and thinking ‘my body is being used as a joke and I can’t change who I am,’ and it’s going all over Instagram.”



6. Chloe says she thinks of the meme every time she gets dressed in the mirror.

“Whoever made the meme stole something from me that I used to enjoy, and that was the thrill of dressing up to go somewhere.”

“Now I think about the meme, every time I look in the mirror and I have to try on new clothes.”





7. Chloe said that now she gets very anxious when someone takes a picture of her

Chloe revealed that the pandemic and forty years helped her “disappearance” go unnoticed.

However, the actress revealed that now she feels anxious and her heart beats very fast, when a paparazzi takes a photo of her.



8. Chloe revealed that the paparazzi pushed her mother against the pavement

Chloe also talked about how fame left her traumatized when she was just 12 years old.

“It was after [email protected] the first time i saw the paparazzi. There were 10 or 15 adults surrounding a 12-year-old girl. They pushed my mother and she ended up falling on the road, she did not hurt, but the situation was really chaotic, ”said the actress.



