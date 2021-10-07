8 things we learned from the Billie Eilish documentary

With The World’s in Little Blurry, AppleTV’s new documentary about Billie Eilish, director RJ Cutler chronicles the most chaotic and exciting year in the life of a young pop star, with an access to her private life unthinkable for anyone else.

The film tells what happened to Eilish from the last few weeks of recording the debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go until the 2020 Grammys, where he won in the four main categories. She does it with a holiday home movie style: the singer’s parents and brother-producer Finneas have captured some of the most intimate moments of her rise to the top of the charts around the world. In short, The World’s in Little Blurry it is a window into the private life of a teenage superstar, a way to also observe the parts that have so far been hidden from the public eye. Here are eight things we learned from watching it.

1The concepts of the videos come from Eilish’s drawings inspired by the songs

Inspired by the songs, Eilish often draws in her diary. Many of those drawings have become part of his video clips. In that of the single When the Party’s Over, for example, the idea has always been to cry a black liquid. The singer had also rehearsed in her garden, while in the background the mother drinks from a glass sitting at a table and the father collects the dog’s needs. The video is exactly as she imagined: Eilish drinks a black liquid which then comes out of her eyes.

2Finneas hid the label’s request to write more hits from his sister

Eilish had attracted industry attention even before the release of When We Fall Asleep. So, while preparing the debut, the pressure for the record to contain a hit was enormous. Brother Finneas had to hide the etiquette demands from his sister, even though they were recording in their bedroom at the time. “It looks like a minefield to me,” he says to his mother, who is interviewing him in the kitchen. “They told me to write a hit, but also not to tell Billie we have to.” As they approached the closure of the project, Eilish was increasingly bothered by the writing process, especially as she was concerned about the reactions of the audience. “You can’t have it written by deception,” warns Mom.

3His team was concerned about his claims against alcohol and drugs

In various interviews and in songs like Xanny, Eilish declares herself against the use of drugs and alcohol, especially if excessive. At one point, someone on her team says her views on those issues could backfire on her in the future, when she’s no longer a teenager and maybe starts drinking, smoking, and using drugs. Eilish’s mother replies: “Do you really want her not to be authentic, not to tell who she is just because she might be on drugs in the future?”

4Justin Bieber went from teenage crush to confidant

Before becoming a teen idol, Eilish was obsessed with Justin Bieber. He was her hero and her teenage crush. So when he contacted her on Instagram asking her to collaborate, she was shocked. They decided to remix the single Bad Guy, even though they had never met in person. When it happened, backstage on Ariana Grande’s set at Coachella, Eilish started to cry. Eventually Bieber wrote her a long message explaining that her reaction reminded him why he does his job, and also offered his support. After winning the Grammys in early 2020, he called her on FaceTime to congratulate her.

5During the promotion of the record, a man broke Billie’s heart

As she became famous, Eilish always kept her private life under wraps. For this, the confirmation of the relationship with Brandon Adams – a musician known by the name Q – is one of the great revelations of the documentary. In the film, Eilish makes it clear that she is in love, talks about the difficulties in contacting him while he is on tour and also when he is in Los Angeles, where they both live. Parents support the relationship, but at the same time they are worried. “I know he once got angry and broke his hand and punched the wall,” explains her father when she decides to visit him. “We don’t know where she lives, we never know,” she tells her mother after Eilish has left. The relationship ended with a conversation that took place before the concert at New York’s Pier 17. Eilish felt unsupported and broke up for good.

6The tour left a mark on his physique



The busiest year of Eilish’s life was punctuated by a number of health problems. After countless concerts around the world, she suffered from periostitis and tore her neck. She continued to perform, but stress, as well as Tourette’s syndrome, forced her to meet with a psychologist, who advised her to slow down.

7Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are big fans

Also backstage at Coachella, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom turned out to be huge fans of the singer. Perry and Eilish also talked for a while: the pop veteran offered to advise her whenever she needed it. Back in her trailer, Eilish confesses that until someone showed her some pictures from the Pirates of the Caribbean, he had no idea who Bloom was. “I thought he was a guy Katy Perry just met,” she says. He later sorted things out by meeting him several times in the VIP area. “Now I know who he is,” he says to the camera.

8Billie hated her performance at Coachella

During the anticipated Coachella stage debut, Eilish faced a flurry of trouble. The big screens behind him were not working well and were delaying the transmission of the images; then, as he sang All the Good Girls Go to Hell, got the verses wrong and embarrassedly tried to play with the audience as the song went on. After the show she was disappointed and angry about the performance, and asked her boyfriend to visit her. As we find out from the film, he never showed up.

This article was translated by Rolling Stone US.