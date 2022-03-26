8 Things Zoë Kravitz’s Catwoman Does Right About The Character

Batman helped redefine many iconic characters on screen. One of those characters is Catwoman and Zoë Kravitz’s portrayal was a delight for fans. She embodied all the best parts of the character and gave her a new life.

He has managed to capture the spirit of Selina Kyle from the comics and bring that energy to the big screen. Kravitz meshed so well with Pattinson’s Batman that fans are already clamoring to see more of the duo together on screen. His acting was amazing and he really stood out in the movie.

8 Kravitz’s Catwoman Is Smart And Cunning

Catwoman is very smart and cunning. She is able to get out of almost any situation by outsmarting and outplaying her opponents. Kravitz has brought this energy to her performance. On batman , Catwoman proves that she is smart and cunning by coming up with a plan to infiltrate Falcone’s operation and find out the truth about her friend. She keeps up with Batman and is able to advance his investigation in ways he hadn’t even thought of.

7 Has A Quick Wit

In the comics, Catwoman used to exchange jokes and witty comments with Batman and the other villains of Gotham City. Although Kravitz’s Catwoman isn’t as direct, viewers can see that her character possesses an impressive wit. She keeps Batman on his toes with her conversation and knows how to make her way around a room. Her wit is charming and helps him achieve many of her goals. Being witty and charismatic is essential to the character, so many fans were happy that the Catwoman from the Batman had those qualities.

6 She is very clever

Catwoman has always been a character who can accomplish her goals with very few resources at her disposal. She is creative and finds ways to do things that others can’t. On batman, shows some of this ingenuity. He teams up with Batman out of necessity, investigates his father and confronts him, and even chases after Penguin to find his missing friend. In each of these tasks, she displays an independence and resourcefulness that help her see her through to the end.

5 Catwoman Is Fiercely Independent

Although she is often associated with Batman or other villains in the comics, Catwoman is very independent and always seeks to help herself first. The film version is very similar to this.

His motivations are not to clean up the city or stop the corruption, but to find out what happened to his friend and make money. Even when he agrees to work with Batman, it’s not because he needs help, or even because he wants it, but because by having help he can get what he wants more quickly and easily.

4 Her Version Is Deadly And Protective

cat woman in batman It has claws. She is seen wielding a version of her classic whip and can more than hold her own in many conflicts. Catwoman has always been a physical threat and an intellectual threat, so it was important that The Batman will show both sides of the character. Zoë Kravitz brought a great physicality to her portrayal and gave the feeling that Catwoman could take down anyone who got in her way.

3 Zoë’s Catwoman Shows Her Softer Side

Although Catwoman is usually tough, she is also compassionate and caring. among everything else, batman it also manages to show the softer side of the character. He drops his walls and begins to relate to Batman, even though it’s all he normally dislikes, he sees that he is broken and hurt. She wants to take care of him, but her instincts keep pushing her away from Batman and Gotham. Fans are hoping to see this evolve further in future series and movies, as it’s become a huge part of comics in recent years.

2 Embody Catwoman’s Courage

Catwoman is bold and brave, and Zoë Kravitz demonstrates both qualities as the iconic thief. She does not back down from any challenge and takes on each new daunting task. She fearlessly stands up to Carmine Falcone, she doesn’t back down from her when Batman is after her and she doesn’t hesitate to take on Penguin’s goons. Every challenge that comes her way she takes it on calmly, displaying as much bravery as any other hero or villain.

1 Proves Catwoman Can Run Circles Around Batman

Batman can take on the worst of Gotham City, but in the comics, Catwoman can distract him and drive him crazy. This was also seen in batman , although to a lesser extent. Batman was totally consumed with revenge, with no time for anything else. But ever since his first encounter with Catwoman, he’s been distracted. He wanted to see her again and took the opportunity of her when she introduced herself to him. Her presence deflected his entire mission and led him to become more than just a vigilante.