8 tips to exercise more (and lose weight) without going to the gym

Would you like to be in better shape but can’t stand the idea of ​​going to the gym? With these tips, physical exercise will be part of your daily routine

We all know that to lose weight you need to follow a healthy diet and a correct lifestyle which involves, among other things, sleeping at least 8 hours a night, avoiding stress and exercising frequently.

However, our everyday life is full of commitments, and it is often difficult to keep up with all of these things.

Finding the time to go to the gym or to the park for a training session can be tricky. But it’s worth a try.

Exercising daily doesn’t just help you lose weight, it helps it is a panacea for all-round health: protects us from various diseases (from obesity to Alzheimer’s) and makes us happier (thanks to the release of endorphin and serotonin, the hormones of happiness).

So how to integrate a little movement into our day when we don’t have time to go to the gym or do a full workout?

Here are some tips.

1. Take the stairs

If you want to keep fit with simple daily tricks, the simplest way is to say goodbye to the elevator.

It’s true, taking the stairs is boring and tiring at times (especially when you are perhaps taking your shopping home), but it is an activity recommended by all experts.

Choose to go up the stairs instead of taking the elevator increases heart rate, helps balance and improves lower limb strength.

And when you are on the stairs you can also do some exercises, such as lifting the heel off the edge of a step to strengthen the calves, or taking the stairs two steps at a time.

2. Organize meetings and meetings outside the office

If you work from home or spend many hours making calls, try planning your next meeting during one walk to the park.

If you don’t need to stare at a screen and have spreadsheets handy, just plug in your headphones, slip your phone into your pocket, and simply talking on the phone while walking.

It’s a great way to get some rhythm into your daily routine.

If you work from the office, arrange these instead walk with colleagues on their lunch break. Walking together improves the bond between multiple individuals, and together you may find better ideas for that project you are working on.

3. Sit on an exercise ball

Try replacing your office chair with a large, soft fitness ball.

This simple change will help relieve back pain and improve posture.

Also, while sitting on the ball, you can do some gentle mobility exercises for the neck, pelvis and spine.

If you then want to add some abdominal work in between meetings, you can do a few repetitions of crunches with your feet on the ground and hips on the fitness ball, all while sitting at your desk.

4. Park further away

If you travel often by car, and have little way of moving around otherwise, try park as far away as possible from the entrance of any place you are going to.

A few minutes of walking here and there at the end of the day could make all the difference!

5. Have more sex

Yes, you got it right. Having sex is a great, almost foolproof way to exercise more (and lose weight) without going to the gym.

Various researches have shown that sex burns calories at a rate of about 3.1 calories per minute for women and about 4.2 calories for men.

So while it doesn’t have the same impact as a vigorous run, you can (for sure) lose weight by having sex. Have fun, try new positions and techniques, and bond with your partner while keeping fit.

6. Adopt an animal

Recent studies have shown that whoever has to look after a four-legged friend is on average slimmer and fitter of those who do not have pets.

Having a dog, for example, involves having to take him out several times a day, therefore more physical movement; between walks in the neighborhood or runs in the park.

7. Put on the music and dance

It doesn’t get any better than that exercise and lose weight while having fun.

Numerous studies have shown that the benefits of dance are many: it reduces stress, decreases the risk of cardiovascular disease, but above all it makes you lose weight like jogging.

So what are you waiting for?

8. Do some exercise while watching TV

Feeling too tired to go to the gym? No problem. You can catch up on exercise at home while watching your favorite TV series.

Walk on the treadmill, use an exercise bike, stretch on the floor, use weights to strengthen the upper body, do Pilates or bodyweight exercises.

If you do a little movement, whatever it is, while watching the latest installment of your favorite series, you will have done at least half an hour of exercise that otherwise would have been lost.

