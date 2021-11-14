8 tips to increase the beneficial effects of brisk walking

To enjoy a healthy life, thus reduce cardiovascular risks, diabetes, obesity, theWorld Health Organization, until some time ago, advised to perform ten thousand steps a day, which correspond to approx eight kilometers. According to a recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine even just 30 minutes of brisk walking would have beneficial effects on body and mind. In short, walking is generally a great way to stay fit. Personal trainer Sarh Ryder has studied a series of exercises to be performed during the walk, which enhance its benefits.

Swing your arms

As we walk, the arms swing naturally, but to get the most out of it it is good to bend the elbows to 90 degrees. Correct posture of the arms ensures a faster walk. Using the sticks typical of Nordic Walking, then, the muscles of the “core” are also mobilized, ie back, triceps, biceps and deltoid, with an energy expenditure higher than 20/30%.

Do cardio exercises

During the walk, take short breaks in which you perform 15 push-ups, 40 squats and 40 jumping jacks, hops in which the arms and legs are spread at the same time, and then close them again. These short cardio exercises will help you burn more calories. It may seem tiring, but consider that you are walking and not running so with less effort you will burn more calories.

Try the Fartlek style

Fartlek is a type of training that involves random variations in speed and intensity, alternating bursts of fast running and slower “recovery” jogging. It can also be applied to walking, simply alternating a slow pace with a faster one. This way you will train your body for greater resistance over long distances.

Try the lunges

Every 5 minutes of walking, do about ten lunges. Quadriceps, hamstrings and glutes will benefit. If you do not have knee problems you can also try to insert some hops: it will be useful to tone the muscles and burn more calories.

Use weights

This is a great way to burn more calories. The ideal would be to use a backpack with laces to tie at the waist or chest, inside which to insert weights, avoid shoulder bags that can put a strain on the spine.

Increase the speed

While long-distance walking can be a great alternative, trying to keep a fast pace is essential for burning more calories. Aim for 45 minutes to one hour of brisk walking 5/6 days a week. Within a month you will see the first results and the fatigue will be only a distant memory!

