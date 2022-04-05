8 Ways to Foster a Wellness Environment for Employees

Employee wellness is now front and center in nearly every organization’s strategic plan, and remote work has revealed a greater understanding of how people desire a greater purpose that speaks to connection and support. As a result, the US corporate wellness market is now estimated at $20.4 billion and is projected to top $87.4 billion by 2026 (both stats based on a February 2022 ReportLinker article) .

In responding to the changes the pandemic has had on work life, including shifts in engagement and performance, companies must incorporate wellness into all aspects of their people strategies. The 2021 Health and Wellness Report from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development showed a dramatic connection between investments in that regard and retention, productivity, and overall satisfaction.

As the Great Resignation continues to accelerate in the first quarter of this year, 55% of professionals expect employee turnover to increase further in 2022, according to a Korn Ferry survey, and a recent Oracle report suggested that it is higher wages or more benefits may not be possible. enough motivator. No less than 88% of employees surveyed by Oracle said that the meaning of “success” has changed for them. Today, people prioritize work-life balance, mental health, and purpose.

Clearly then, when organizations invest in people, they invest in their own success, but what are the preferred methods of doing so?

1. Set up wellness discussions with employees

Regular check-ins with individuals and groups are a great start and don’t have to be too complicated. Exploring individual motivational needs to improve health and performance can provide the basis for a roadmap to a healthy environment. Leaders can discover ways to improve wellness in the workplace by asking staff members the following questions:

• “What really matters to you when it comes to health and lifestyle?”

• “What motivates you to act in this area?”

• “What principles would you adopt if you had to design a wellness program?”

• “Can you identify strategies that capture the interests and needs of different team members?”

• “What benefits or measures would you suggest to improve well-being at work?”

• “How would I know that the wellness milestones have been reached…do you have any suggestions on how to track progress?”

2. Bring mental health to the fore

Even as people’s lives become more interconnected, working from home can present its own unique stressors (including isolation), requiring investment in physical and mental health. Leaders can start by destigmatizing mental health issues through executive-level discussions, in strategic plans, and with the goal of ensuring services and tools are available for all employees to access.

Leaders can also create environments where employees feel empowered to ask for help and are given the resources to proactively manage their mental health. There are a variety of offerings to explore, from free counseling and stress reduction techniques to mental health training and workshops.

3. Lead by example

Leaders set the tone for the approach to mental wellness in the workplace. For example, if employees don’t see leaders taking breaks, or observe them working at an unsustainable pace, this can become acceptable and the (unfortunate) benchmark.

Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles recently made headlines when they voluntarily withdrew from sporting events due to mental health issues. As a result, a global and useful discussion was fostered, and organizational leaders can learn a lesson here, especially how vital it is for everyone to take time off to recharge.

Leading by example can also mean acknowledging that you too are learning as you go, accepting the reality that you don’t have all the answers, and trying to work on yourself and make things better. Honest conversations create psychologically safe environments.

4. Raise the bar for managers with mental health training

Leaders should strive to train themselves (and others) on how to recognize when people are struggling with mental health issues and how to support them. Such training should apply a specific focus on how managers invite people to raise mental health concerns and the importance of responding quickly. Managers require practical tools when faced with challenges, such as how to lead conversations with team members and explore wellness strategies with them, and how to reach out to individual members during difficult situations and/or when in crisis.

5. Embrace psychological safety

Cultivating a more open environment helps people take risks without feeling insecure. It also allows teams to perform at their best and encourages the exchange of experiences. Furthermore, psychologically safe environments foster both the confidence to talk about mental wellness and open honest discussions about how a workplace can be improved. Leaders can boost this sense of psychological safety by asking for feedback, being open about failure, and creating a culture where everyone has a voice.

6. Focus on the whole person

The pandemic has opened the door for workplaces to focus on broader dimensions of employee health, from physical to mental to financial. Good leaders also support staff members who need to care for loved ones who may be ill or who need to attend to areas of life outside of the workplace.

A novel way some organizations are addressing this need is through lifestyle spending accounts (LSAs), a recruiting tool for new employees and an incentive for current employees that offsets physical, financial, and emotional well-being expenses. Another possibility is to provide student debt relief or short-term loans for those experiencing unexpected costs (such as car repairs). Companies can organize and deduct reimbursements through payroll processes, alleviating credit concerns for employees. Another option is to provide incentives, such as $50 per month that can be used for any health-related costs.

7. Employee training

Continuing education is an integral part of the professional growth of employees and must be integrated within the time of the company. Fostering a culture of learning encourages all staff members to improve and once again, leading by example is key. This can be as simple as leaders sharing the most recent article they read, a training YouTube they watched, or a course they completed.

According to a 2021 PwC report, it is estimated that 40% of employees will require up to six months of training by 2025. Although digital skills are in high demand, soft skills such as emotional intelligence, communication and managing a scattered team are also important. you will be more valuable in the workplace. To that end, PwC has invested $3 billion to upskill all employees over the next several years.

8. A comprehensive wellness culture

Making meaningful connections with co-workers and fostering open discussions with empathy and compassion will go a long way in establishing trust. Taking the time to connect with people about their lives outside of work, such as having team lunches or scheduling individual check-ins, sets the tone that everyone’s health is paramount and the reward is likely to be seen quickly in the form of better job performance.

Virgin has taken an innovative approach by engaging employees through AI: a virtual journey called The Great Adventure that addresses personal health and wellness needs. AskNicely, a global SaaS platform, implemented a Nice Days program where staff can take a break for mental wellness; this is in addition to their standard licenses and “Work from Anywhere” travel incentives for staff to work together anywhere in the world.

The bottom line here is that creating a culture where people can take the time they need to be happy and healthy creates additional positive ripples in both performance and profitability.